Miami Grand Prix: Will rain spoil Lando Norris' bid to beat Max Verstappen and take championship lead from Oscar Piastri?

Lando Norris has an opportunity to retake the championship lead but will need to overcome pole-sitter Max Verstappen and the threat of rain at the Miami Grand Prix.

With championship leader Oscar Piastri starting fourth behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in third, Norris will be favourite for victory around the circuit where he took his maiden F1 victory 12 months ago when the lights go out at 9pm UK time on Sunday, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

McLaren have had race-winning pace at each of the five grands prix so far this season and that's expected to be the case again in Miami. However, wet weather may turn everything on its head as shown by Saturday's chaotic Sprint, which saw a McLaren one-two led by Norris.

"We have to prepare for the wet and dry. I have confidence in myself and the pace in the car. We have been good all weekend," Norris, who is nine points behind Piastri, told Sky Sports F1.

"It's a long race, anything can happen. There could be a chance of thunderstorms so there's no point overthinking everything. We will do our homework and prepare as best as we can.

"We have not done any running on slicks on high fuel on long-running conditions, especially because all the tyres are softer than last year so there are still a few question marks for us and everyone, which is exciting. But I still feel confident and the pace has been strong."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Saturday's qualifying from the Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome

With just one practice session on Friday and mixed conditions in the Sprint, nobody has done any representative running on the dry tyres.

Red Bull have been down in the speed traps compared to McLaren, with Verstappen choosing a higher downforce set-up which could play a role in the race.

On one hand, he should be able to manage his tyres better but it leaves him vulnerable on the long back straight down to Turn 17 if the McLarens or Mercedes are close.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri analyse their performances after they qualified second and fourth respectively for the Miami GP

"I don't think we have the outright pace. It will be a tough battle to keep the McLarens behind," said Verstappen, who is 19 points behind Piastri in the standings.

"In the Sprint, I had no chance in the wet on the intermediates when I was behind and in the dry, probably something similar because they are simply better on tyres. But let's see what the weather will give us."

Miami GP: Top 10 Starting Grid 1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2) Lando Norris, McLaren



3) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



4) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



5) George Russell - Mercedes



6) Carlos Sainz, Williams



7) Alex Albon, Williams



8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9) Esteban Ocon, Haas



10) Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Will Norris copy Piastri's aggressive first corner Sprint move?

In the Sprint, Piastri aggressively went down the inside of pole-sitter Antonelli and took the lead in similar fashion to his move at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where Verstappen cut the corner to stay ahead but was penalised.

Asked if he will try to copy his McLaren team-mate, Norris said: "If it's that easy that would be lovely! We will see. Max is different to Kimi.

"The start is a great chance to get ahead but it's also a long race and many things can happen. Max is quick, the earlier I can get past the better."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kimi Antonelli gets pushed wide and loses the lead to Oscar Piastri in the Sprint at the Miami GP

Even if he does not get ahead on the opening lap, McLaren should have opportunities around the pit stop phase and overtaking has proven to be possible around Miami since it joined the F1 calendar in 2022.

"The DRS helps a lot around here with the overtaking. It's what you need. You also have some much bigger braking zones than you have in Suzuka [where Verstappen held off the McLarens]," added Norris.

"But I don't just expect competition from Max. Kimi's been quick all weekend and Oscar has been as well. So yeah, I just expect a tough race from all accounts."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch back the moments that cost Lando Norris the title lead after race five of the season, with Oscar Piastri sitting nine points ahead of the British driver in the driver standings

Piastri should not be ruled out of the fight for the win, particularly if he can get ahead of Antonelli. However, as is the norm in F1, McLaren will favour the leading driver on the track in terms of strategy so it will be challenging for Piastri to make it a hat-trick of wins.

"It's going to be tight at the front. We saw how close qualifying was and it's going to be tough to make progress," he said.

"I think you can, and the weather is not that straightforward, so I think we can make progress but it will be difficult.

"I will still try to get as many points as I can. It's far too early to start thinking about the championship, so I will try to make up as many places as I can but just [try] to get a good result tomorrow over anything else."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky F1's Ted Kravitz reflects on all the big talking points from qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix

Will Mercedes be in the fight?

Mercedes will likely need rain and some chaos to claim their first win of the season as they have not had a realistic chance of fighting McLaren for the victory so far this year on pure pace.

Antonelli, who has outqualified Russell in a Grand Prix for the first time, says he has learned from his car positioning in the Sprint at the start, so Norris and Verstappen will need to be aware of the teenager.

"I am more clear on what I can do on Lap 1 but it's a different starting position," he said.

"It will be important to play it smart, aggressive as well - a good amount. And we will see what happens at the front and I will take every opportunity."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After claiming P3 in qualifying, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli reveals his tactics for the Miami Grand Prix.

Russell will start from fifth and will be hoping to at least maintain his streak of finishing every race in the top five this year.

The Mercedes driver said: "A podium would be a win. Realistically, the McLarens are out of reach. Max's race pace has been surprisingly good recently.

"We talk a lot about McLaren but Red Bull are still strong. Hopefully a bit more rain will spice things up a bit."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Miami Grand Prix is a unique experience, watch our favourite moments from the last few years!

Sunday May 4

6pm: F1 Academy Race 2

7.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Miami GP build-up*

9pm: THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX*

11pm: Chequered Flag: Miami GP reaction*

Midnight: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Formula 1 is in Miami for a Sprint weekend, watch it all live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime