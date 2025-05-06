Oliver Oakes: Alpine F1 team principal resigns with immediate effect amid Jack Doohan future speculation

Alpine have announced team principal Oliver Oakes has resigned with immediate effect.

Oakes, who became Alpine boss last summer, will have his duties taken over by executive advisor Flavio Briatore, who oversaw multiple world titles for Benetton in the 1990s and Renault in the mid-2000s.

The shock announcement comes after Sky Sports News learned Alpine are considering dropping driver Jack Doohan ahead of the next F1 race at Imola on May 16-18, with reserve driver Franco Colapinto in line for a return.

Alpine said: "BWT Alpine Formula One Team announces that Oliver Oakes has resigned from his role as team principal. The team has accepted his resignation with immediate effect.

"As of today, Flavio Briatore will continue as executive advisor and will also be covering the duties previously performed by Oliver Oakes.

"The team would like to thank Oliver for his efforts since he joined last summer and for his contribution in helping the team secure sixth place in the 2024 Constructors' Championship.

"The team will not be making any further comment."

Image: Oliver Oakes was the second youngest team principal in F1 history (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Oakes founded the Hitech Grand Prix in 2015, with the British-based outfit spearheading the single-seater championships, including Formula 2 and Formula 3. The Briton is a former racing driver and won the 2005 karting world title.

He took over from Otmar Szafnauer as Alpine team principal in August 2024 and saw the a spectacular double podium for Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Brazil later that year.

Briatore is a controversial figure in F1 after being part of the "Crashgate" scandal which saw his driver Nelson Piquet intentionally crash at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix to help Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso win the race.

Image: Flavio Briatore has taken up team principal duties at Alpine

He received a lifetime ban from F1 for his involvement in the incident but this was overturned by a French court.

The 75-year-old returned to F1 in May 2024 as Alpine's executive advisor.

Briatore has been involved with F1 since the early 1990s, and enjoyed championship success with Michael Schumacher in 1994 and 1995, then Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006.

Why has Oakes resigned?

Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu:

"This all likely comes back to Jack Doohan's uncertain future. So far, the 22-year-old has had a difficult rookie campaign at Alpine, including two big crashes in Australia and Japan, then a remarkable rant at the last race in Miami when he was knocked out in the first part of Sprint Qualifying.

"Doohan came into the season under huge pressure due to the signing of Franco Colapinto as Alpine reserve driver. However, Doohan has seemingly had the backing of Oliver Oakes.

"When Alpine signed Colapinto, Flavio Briatore described the Argentine as 'among the best young talents in motorsport' and is clearly a fan of him.

"Perhaps Briatore and Oakes have clashed over who should drive alongside Pierre Gasly this season and Briatore has won the battle, if this news is anything to go by, leading to Oakes' shock resignation."

