Indy 500 dates, schedule, Indianapolis weather, UK race start time for IndyCar's biggest event and how to watch or stream on Sky Sports

The Indy 500 is here and you can watch one of the highlights on the motorsport calendar all live on Sky Sports F1 over the next two weeks.

Known as 'the greatest spectacle in racing', a field of 33 drivers will battle it out over 200 laps around the 2.5-miles Indianapolis oval in a race which some F1 drivers admit is too scary.

Josef Newgarden is the defending champion and is looking to become the first driver ever to win the Indy 500 three times in a row.

Helio Castroneves, Alexander Rossi, Takuma Sato, Will Power and Marcus Ericsson are the other former winners in this year's field.

However, Spanish driver Alex Palou is the IndyCar championship leader having won four of the opening five events in what's normally a tightly contested series.

You can watch every session live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Mix, including uninterrupted coverage of the race itself on Sunday, May 25.

Image: Alex Palou has dominated the 2025 IndyCar season so far

Indy 500 weather

The two-week forecast for Indianapolis suggests rain will not interfere with the key qualifying sessions this weekend or the 109th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25.

However, some of the early practice sessions over the fortnight will see wet weather.

Image: Josef Newgarden will look to become the first driver in Indy 500 history to win the event three times in a row

Sky Sports F1's Indy 500 schedule

Tuesday May 13

5pm: Practice 1

Wednesday May 14

5pm: Practice 2

Thursday May 15

5pm: Practice 3

Friday May 16

6.15pm: Practice 4

Saturday May 17

1:30pm: Practice 5

4:00pm: Qualifying (Sky Sports Mix before coverage on Sky Sports F1 from 8pm)

Sunday May 18

6pm: Practice 6

9pm: Qualifying

Monday May 19

6pm: Practice 7

Friday May 23

4pm: Final Practice (Sky Sports Mix)

7.30pm: Pit Stop Challenge

Sunday May 25

5:30pm: 109TH RUNNING OF THE INDY 500

