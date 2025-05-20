Jack Doohan asks F1 fans to 'stop harassing my family' as Alpine issue statement amid concern over Franco Colapinto followers

Jack Doohan has asked Formula 1 fans to "stop harassing" his family, while his Alpine team have issued a statement condemning "online abuse".

Doohan was dropped by Alpine - after just six races of the 2025 season - ahead of last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix and replaced by Franco Colapinto.

The Australian, even since being dropped, has been subjected to online abuse, which he believes is coming largely from Argentine driver Colapinto's fanbase.

Doohan posted two examples of social media posts on Monday that he said contained false information and portrayed him and his family in a "negative light".

Doohan wrote on Instagram: "As you can clearly see, the story circulating above is completely false.

"It was fabricated by Argentine fans attempting to portray me and my family in a negative light.

"They edited the original content to make it appear as though my father posted it, which is entirely untrue.

"Please stop harassing my family. I didn't think I would have to get to this point."

He then later issued the following correction: "The source is not Argentine. However multiple Argentine outlets falsely reported the fabricated image which triggered the online abuse on my family."

Tsunoda: Fans need to control energy | Colapinto calls for 'respect'

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda also suffered online abuse during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after being involved in a minor incident with Colapinto during first practice on Friday.

Tsunoda made a hand gesture in frustration after feeling as though he had been impeded by Colapinto, which appeared to trigger vile abuse from the latter's fans.

Asked about the abuse later in the Imola weekend, Tsunoda said: "I heard about it but, to be honest, I guess it's not just about me if I heard correctly.

"They're going everywhere, to be honest, and then they're going for Jack (Doohan). Jack didn't do anything wrong and they're going for it, so that's a bit unnecessary.

"It's normal that you get frustrated if you have traffic and I got it multiple times. I think I have the right to say something, but I didn't say something wrong or a very bad thing. I just show the frustration and that's it.

"I know they are supporting their own country's driver, but there's always a line that they can say something, I guess.

"I'm saying this not because of me or not what they say to me, but they said too much things to Doohan and I don't think he was driving in a comfortable way.

"It's good that they have energy, but just control it. I feel like they can use the energy in the right way and in a much better way."

Speaking at Imola, Colapinto also urged his fans to "keep it respectful" on social media.

"I know they are extremely passionate, and they are always very harsh on people. They have to give respect, and that's what we all want," Colapinto said.

"There is a lot of hate on social media ... So of course we always try and want, for all the drivers, to keep it respectful and keep it calm there."

Alpine urge fans to be 'kind and respectful'

Following Doohan and Tsunoda's complaints, Alpine released a statement on Monday evening urging fans to be "kind and respectful".

"As an F1 team, we believe we are fortunate to be part of a global sport that evokes great passion and emotions, with an ever-growing community of fans who enthusiastically follow their favourite drivers' every move, whether it be a brave overtake on track or what style they are sporting when they arrive in the paddock.

"We encourage everyone to remember that behind the visor of these superhuman athletes there is a person.

"An individual with feelings, family, friends and loved ones.

"As a team, we cannot condone online abuse and urge all fans of this sport we love to be kind and respectful."

Alpine's statement came after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had earlier on Monday issued a statement condemning the abuse Tsunoda had received.

Ben Sualyem said: "Motorsport is built on competition, passion, commitment, and every race driver takes to the track representing these values, the passion and excitement that we feel for our sport should unite us and never be twisted into abuse or hate.

"I stand in full support of Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto, and I thank them for speaking out against the growing issue of online abuse in motorsport.

"No one should be subjected to threats, hatred or discrimination. There is no place for abuse or toxicity in our community.

"Through the United Against Online Abuse campaign, we are taking decisive action - raising awareness, providing support and driving change.

"We are committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone in our sport, and together we can build a safer, more respectful environment for all."

