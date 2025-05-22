Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver hopeful of being 'surprised' amid concern over 2026 F1 cars

Lewis Hamilton has expressed concern over the direction Formula 1 is being taken in by the sport's incoming new regulations, but says he is hopeful of being "surprised" by the 2026 cars.

Radical new engine and design regulations are being introduced ahead of next season, with the proportion of power supplied by the electrical part of the engine increasing from 20 to 50 per cent.

Discussions are ongoing around lessening that increase amid fears cars could run out of electrical deployment on straights at certain circuits, while terms have already been reached that will allow engine manufacturers facing a performance shortfall the opportunity to catch up.

In a rare exclusive interview at last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Hamilton told Sky Sport Italia: "I don't think it's going in the right direction, personally.

"But maybe I'll be surprised next year. Maybe we'll arrive and the cars are really nice.

"With the direction we're going, we're going slower. The cars are getting heavier.

"I mean, next year I guess they are getting lighter, but this generation of car is the heaviest car that I've raced in."

The seven-time world champion is seven rounds into his debut Ferrari campaign, having made a blockbuster switch after 12 years at Mercedes.

He continued: "For me, I miss the sound. And when you hear a V12, a Ferrari, it's like, it's the passion.

"As soon as we started with V6s, whilst it's a good direction to go in for the world in terms of sustainability, I think it's been positive in that respect, but you can't get away from the fact that the sound is not the same as when you watch Michael Schumacher's car from 2003 (Ferrari) come past."

F1 movie diversity 'really important' for kids

Hamilton says the upcoming 'F1' movie that he has helped produce is crucial to show children how diverse the sport can be in the future.

The 40-year-old Brit worked as a producer on the movie starring Brad Pitt, which releases in June.

He wants the movie to continue the work his foundation, Mission 44, has done in attempting to enable young people from all backgrounds to launch careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Hamilton said: "Everywhere I go, still to this day, I don't see anyone that looks like me. Very, very few people that look like me.

"For example, the Formula 1 movie, diversity was an important topic when I started talking about working on the movie. It's like we need to show what Formula 1 can be, should ultimately get to.

"And it's really important for people to see that, because if a kid sees it, doesn't matter where you're from, what your gender is, if you can see it and say, 'oh, I could also be there,' you believe it's possible.

"And me growing up, when I was growing up watching Formula 1, there was no one that looked like me there.

"But I'm crazy because I'm like, that doesn't matter to me. I try everything. And in my mind, I don't have a lot of barriers.

"But I know there are a lot of kids that see those things. And so that's the thing I'm most proud of. And we're now working in conjunction with Ferrari as well to see how we can improve the input flow opportunity flowing through into Ferrari."

