Monaco GP: F1 drivers predict impact of new Monaco two pit stop tyre change rule ahead of Sunday's race

Formula 1's drivers are excited to see what impact the new two pit stop rule will have on this weekend's showpiece Monaco Grand Prix, suggesting the race could be a "lottery" and even have the potential to "go completely crazy".

For the first time in the iconic street race's history, a year on from a particularly processional 2024 event when a lap-one red flag allowed the field to make their one mandatory tyre change, all drivers now have to run three sets of tyres in the 78-lap race.

That effectively means that, unless there are red flags, drivers will have to make two pit stops to change tyres.

But, in a sport where pre-weekend simulations often determine strategy, there are genuine unknowns for Monaco and a driver who rolls the dice could emerge victorious.

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen said: "I guess it can go both ways, where it can be quite straightforward, or it can go completely crazy because of Safety Cars coming into play or not making the right calls.

"I think it will spice it up, probably a bit more. Normally, when you have that one stop, once you have a good pit stop and everything is fine, then you drive to the end. You just have to stay focused and not hit the barrier.

"But maybe with a two-stop, it can create something different. People gambling, guessing when the right time is to box. So hopefully it will spice it up a bit more."

While overtaking around the tight and twisty Monaco street layout has always been difficult, the current generation of wide cars has heightened the challenge for drivers.

That has made qualifying position for the Grand Prix vital, with last year's top 10 starting and finishing in the same positions.

"It [Qualifying] will be less critical this year," said Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

"There is an element of lottery with the two-stop that we will need to keep an eye on because it's going to throw some curveballs into strategy and everything."

Sainz added: "Lately Monaco has been too processional and that's why I think they are bringing the two-stop.

"Most importantly it's qualifying and then knowing how to manage the race, so let's see if there's not too much of a lottery."

Two-time Monaco winner Fernando Alonso, who is chasing his first points of the year at Aston Martin said: "Definitely the two stops will give some hope after Saturday night.

"Normally in Monaco after qualifying everything is locked for the weekend and you don't have much to do on Sunday, while now you may be lucky or you choose the right moment to stop and there is some hope to make some places. Hopefully we come up with something interesting for Sunday."

