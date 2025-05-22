Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver reveals more films in pipeline after 'incredible' F1 movie screening ahead of Monaco GP

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he is producing more films after the new F1 movie was shown to the Formula 1 grid on Wednesday ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton co-produced the film titled F1: The Movie which will be released internationally to the public in June 25, with a release date of June 27 for the United States and Canada.

The film, made by Apple Original Films in collaboration with Formula 1, sees Brad Pitt as fictional racer Sonny Hayes making a comeback with the team APXGP and every F1 driver from the 2023 season also feature.

Hamilton says he has "gone in very high" with his first film production but plans to make more through his own company, Dawn Apollo Films.

"We will be producing more movies over the coming years," the Ferrari driver said

"I've got three concepts that I'm writing, or I'm going to write with a writer, because I've never written a movie before, but I've got these concepts, these ideas that I've come up with for movies.

"So at least two of them will be animations, and one of them is already, in the phase of the first part of the script already, so it's exciting."

The F1 Movie has been boasted by the Top Gun: Maverick director-producer combination of Joseph Kosinski and Jerry Bruckheimer.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has been on board with the project since the first announcements at the end of 2021.

"For me it was a really interesting and incredible experience to, firstly have the opportunity to work with Joe [Kosinski] and Jerry [Bruckheimer] and to learn from them, to see what goes on into making a movie," he explained.

"Right from the treatment of the first script, which was like the first 30 pages, to then see it build into a story and then get to work with the writers, Ehren and Joe, on trying to make sure it could be as authentic as it was.

"As Jerry said, when he spoke to all the drivers and all the team members, it's still a Hollywood movie, right?"

Image: Eighteen of the F1 drivers attended the F1 Movie screening on Wednesday - only Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll did not go

Hamilton said he was "sat in the middle" of the drivers during the screening in Monaco and was "nervous" about their response.

"It was great to look around and see some of the reactions from, particularly the drivers, I really care what the drivers think," he said.

"I wanted them to think highly of it and I messaged them afterwards, 'I welcome your honest opinions about it', because for sure there's parts where they may say, 'hey, the timing may be off on the strategy or pit stop' or whatever it might be.

"The sound is great, the image is incredible, it's something that's never been done before, so it's something I'm really proud of."

What did the other drivers make of the F1 Movie

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc: "It was really cool. Obviously, we are looking at it as Formula 1 drivers, and we always try and see all the small details that are not exactly the way we live things.

"But it's very Hollywood-like, and I think that's really cool because it's not just for F1 drivers in the end. It's for a broader audience, and I thought it's absolutely great for the sport to have a movie like that.

"The scenes are incredible. I'm super impressed by how the camera was put onto the cars and the angles that we see from the cars driving. I know that Brad drove the car a little bit himself, which is very impressive, and I'm sure he enjoyed it.

"So it's really cool. And I think for F1 it's amazing because we are reaching people that we wouldn't have reached without this movie. There's a cool storytelling as well, so that's nice."

Alpine's Pierre Gasly: "It looked great. For Formula 1, for the sport, it's an amazing opportunity to dive into our world. And yeah, it's a Hollywood movie, but personally, I'm a big fan of Brad Pitt, and he makes us all look very good as Formula 1 drivers.

"The production did a fantastic job. I don't want to give too much away, but I definitely hope that people from the outside are going to enjoy it."

Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar: "It was weird to watch a movie about Formula 1. Like, it was quite strange, and I think it's going to send the sport into another dimension again. I think it's going to make the sport even bigger, which is nice.

"And as both said, it's hard to give feedback, as drivers, because we're really critical. But if you're a kid or someone who doesn't know about the sport, it's the best way to get started."

Williams' Alex Albon: "They've done a good balance, to be honest. It's hard to not look at everything with a fine comb and just see it for what it is - just relax and watch it as a movie. For Hollywood and for what we do, they did a good job."

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto: "It's a very Hollywood one, but it's nice. It's going to be very good for those that still don't know the sport so much. It's going to be very good for our sport.

"For us drivers, we live this every day, so we know every detail. Some stuff we realise - I don't want to give spoilers or anything - but that's what I'm sure will be good for the sport. And for those that don't know so much about Formula 1, they can learn and get involved with us."

Image: Max Verstappen wanted "private time" so missed the screening

Why did Verstappen not attend F1 movie screening?

Only Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll did not attend the premiere but both said they will watch it when released to the public.

Stroll said he was doing "other stuff" whereas Verstappen wanted more "private time".

"I think it's coming out in June [so] I will download it on Apple," Verstappen added.

"There was the opportunity to watch it - but if I watch it now or in three or four weeks, that's fine as well. I heard good stuff about the movie, I'm sure it's going to be exciting."

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event