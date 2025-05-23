Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc fastest from Max Verstappen despite clash with Lance Stroll in first practice

Home hero Charles Leclerc topped an eventful first practice for the Monaco Grand Prix despite clashing with Lance Stroll.

Leclerc beat Max Verstappen by 0.163s in a session which saw several drivers getting caught out by traffic around the tight confines of Monaco, including Lewis Hamilton who went airborne to avoid the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli at the high-speed Swimming Pool chicane.

Earlier on, Leclerc ran into the back of Stroll on the approach to the famous Turn 6 hairpin as the Aston Martin driver moved onto the racing line when Leclerc was on a flying lap.

The incident caused a brief red flag after 10 minutes due to debris and Ferrari fixed Leclerc's front corner quickly before the Monegasque driver delighted the home crowd by going fastest.

Stroll missed the remainder of the session due to damage on his gearbox and will visit the stewards to explain his actions before second practice at 4pm later on Friday, live on Sky Sports F1.

Encouragingly for Ferrari, on a track they were not expected to be competitive at, Leclerc set his lap much earlier than Verstappen so could have gone even quicker.

McLaren's Lando Norris was third and three tenths behind Leclerc, with Williams' Alex Albon in fourth. Oscar Piastri, who leads Norris by 13 points in the standings, was in fifth and George Russell in sixth.

Hamilton finished the session in ninth but will be relieved to have escaped damage after multiple incidents with traffic and showed strong pace earlier on.

The seven-time world champion was just behind Williams Carlos Sainz and Alpine's Pierre Gasly, who said some drivers had to "wake up" when encountering traffic.

A range of tyre compounds were used across the 60 minutes of practice with an unpredictable race expected on Sunday due to the introduction of two mandatory pit stops.

Although the usual rule of only two different compounds need to be used, at least three tyre sets will need to be run during the 78 laps, and the pit stops can happen at any time.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "The two stop could be a bit of a lottery on Sunday. It depends on Safety Car, and weather and tactics and so on.

"It's going to keep the strategists flat out and deliver another element to the race."

Monaco GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.964 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.163 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.326 4) Alex Albon Williams +0.350 5) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.378 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.518 7) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.570 8) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.705 9) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.726 10) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.763 11) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.801 12) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.015 13) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.223 14) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.268 15) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.365 16) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.430 17) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.465 18) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.506 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.856 20) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.671

