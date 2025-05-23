Monaco GP: Charles Leclerc quickest in Practice Two with Lewis Hamilton third as Ferrari impress

Charles Leclerc finished fastest and Lewis Hamilton was third as Ferrari set an eye-catching pace in Practice Two to cap an impressive Friday at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite Leclerc having stressed on Thursday that Ferrari's 2025 car was unlikely to be as suited to the low-speed twists and turns of Monaco as last year's, when he claimed pole and won his home race, the Monegasque still topped both of Friday's practice sessions.

Leclerc set a best lap of 1:11.355 in a second session which featured two red flags for crashes to narrowly finish ahead of McLaren's championship-leading Oscar Piastri and Ferrari team-mate Hamilton at the head of the timesheet.

"Ferrari are the big story," said Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

"This is a very impressive day considering the expectations coming in."

A late fast lap saw Piastri split the Ferraris, the Australian recovering well after a rare mistake saw him run straight into the barriers at Ste Devote, the iconic track's opening corner.

The impact broke the front wing on Piastri's car but he was able to make it back to the pit lane and, following repairs, steadily moved his way back up the timesheet to eventually finish just 0.038s behind Leclerc.

Hamilton, a three-time winner in Monaco, was 0.105s behind Ferrari team-mate Leclerc in third to offer hope of his most competitive weekend yet at the Scuderia.

Lando Norris was fourth in the second McLaren, ahead of the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar who both finished in the top six. Hadjar was sixth despite twice hitting Monaco's omnipresent barriers, first at the harbourside chicane and then Ste Devote.

But the senior Red Bull team experienced another difficult Friday, finishing down the timesheet.

World champion and Imola victor Max Verstappen was only 10th, just one place and one tenth ahead of team-mate Yuki Tsunoda. The Dutchman was one of many drivers to be frustrated by traffic around Monaco's tight confines after several near-misses with slower-running cars, and had a late off-track moment himself into the Ste Devote run-off.

"Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic but two times today it was quite dangerous - in FP1 then one time in FP2 - which is not ideal," said Verstappen.

"I know it's practice but it could have been quite a big crash if you don't back out of it quickly or read the situation but luckily everything went well."

Mercedes also appeared to struggle, finishing ninth and 12th with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell, respectively.

Fernando Alonso was seventh for Aston Martin, with Alex Albon eighth in the lead Williams.

Are Ferrari the real deal in Monaco again?

Although Leclerc may have been keen to play down his chances of back-to-back home wins home wins in a season where Ferrari have flattered to deceive, the Friday timesheets certainly appeared to emphatically belie quite that level of pessimism - even if questions remain about whether they will remain the outright quickest car come qualifying.

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button said: "Looking at the speed traces and the sectors where they are quick, I think they might be running a little more power today compared to others.

"But still, the car looks good out on track and they are able to get their front tyre working, which is the key thing."

Verstappen also suggested: "Ferrari again look very fast.

"McLaren were close behind but over the whole season, the pace, Ferrari have taken a big step forward here."

Monaco GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.355 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.038 3) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.105 4) Lando Norris McLaren +0.322 5) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.468 6) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.487 7) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.535 8) Alex Albon Williams +0.563 9) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.647 10) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.713 11) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.717 12) George Russell Mercedes +0.737 13) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.796 14) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.879 15) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.904 16) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.907 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.049 18) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.157 19) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.186 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.060

Saturday May 24

9.40am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday May 25

6.55am: F3 Feature Race

8.35am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*

2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The Indy 500

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

