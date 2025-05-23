Monaco GP: Max Verstappen hits out at 'dangerous' driver impeding after near-misses in practice

Max Verstappen said he was fortunate he was not involved in a big crash after what he described a "dangerous" incidents of impeding during Monaco Grand Prix practice.

The Red Bull driver was one of many drivers to be heard complaining over team radio during Friday's running about blocking after being involved in near-misses when coming up fast on timed laps before slower-running cars.

After one incident in second practice when he had to avoid Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, who had in turn been following the other Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda, into the fast Swimming Pool chicane, Verstappen said over the radio: "Unbelievable these guys! So dangerous. I know it's only practice, but for me that's unacceptable that kind of impeding."

Verstappen then said in his post-session interview: "Monaco is always quite tricky with traffic but two times today it was quite dangerous - in FP1 then one time in FP2 - which is not ideal.

"I know it's practice but it could have been quite a big crash if you don't back out of it quickly or read the situation but luckily everything went well."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Friday's practice sessions at the Monaco Grand Prix

While traffic on the narrow 2.01-mile Monaco street layout is a perennial problem when all cars are on track at the same time, the issue appeared particularly commonplace on Friday.

Mercedes' George Russell said: "It's always intense around Monaco, the track isn't quite big enough for 20 F1 cars.

"As our mate Yuki says, 'traffic paradise' around the track and that's how it was."

Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button, the 2009 Monaco winner, said in commentary: "I don't remember it being this bad.

"It's definitely got worse since I was racing."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment Lewis Hamilton had to drastically navigate traffic to avoid a collision during P1

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton had earlier been involved in two near-misses with other cars in Practice One.

Hamilton was first forced to take last-minute avoiding action at the top of the hill into Massenet when arriving at much higher speed behind an Alpine.

Later coming up fast behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli out of the fast Swimming Pool chicane, Hamilton tagged the inside barrier and then went flying over the exit kerb.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the dramatic moment as Hamilton's car flies after sweeping the barriers during P1

Saturday May 24

9.40am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Monaco GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up

3pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Monaco Grand Prix

Sunday May 25

6.55am: F3 Feature Race

8.35am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*

2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction

5pm: Ted's Notebook

5.30pm: The Indy 500

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up in F1's European triple-header is the 'Jewel in the Crown', the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, with coverage starting on Friday live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime