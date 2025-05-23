Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver revels in Monaco after team show promise ahead of qualifying for Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton described the Monaco circuit as "the coolest track ever" after Ferrari's promising start to the weekend ahead of Saturday's all-important qualifying.

Hamilton finished third, just one tenth behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc who topped both of Friday's practice sessions on home soil.

Ferrari have endured a largely difficult 2025 and were not expected to contest for the win in Monaco but both drivers were on the pace early on, even with traffic incidents for Hamilton and a collision with Lance Stroll for Leclerc.

"It was awesome. It's the coolest track ever to drive. The most fun. Every year is such a blast. It doesn't matter what car you're in," said Hamilton, who is yet to take Ferrari pole for a Grand Prix.

"Obviously, it's helpful when you're in a car that feels good and is quick. With the grip, the speed, it's narrow, fast, the best rollercoaster ride of the year. It's such a privilege. Only 20 drivers drive this track.

"This morning I texted my assistant Ellen and I said 'I'm so lucky to be able to do this' and I was so excited for the day."

Hamilton has outqualified Leclerc just once in normal qualifying and will have a tough task to beat last year's Monaco Grand Prix winner.

The seven-time world champion knows where he's losing out though and plans to only make tweaks to the car.

He said: "I would say there is more to find in my driving, in lines and braking. I've got one tenth for example just in Turn 1. There are bits here and there throughout the lap.

"There are subtle changes I need to make to the car. I will not make many changes at all. We might change one small thing like a quarter of degree of camber, but maximum that will be it."

Even though there will be a mandatory two tyre changes for Sunday's race, which should spice up the Monaco Grand Prix, qualifying will still be critical since overtaking is so difficult.

Leclerc will look to continue his blistering form into Saturday but is "not convinced" about Ferrari's pace yet.

"Friday in Monaco is always very special, very specific. I think everyone is taking their reference. It's too early to feel very positive about the weekend," he said.

"But the Friday has been very positive for us. I've been feeling very good with the car. It hasn't started the way I wanted with the crash with Lance [Stroll] but after that it was smooth and I'm happy overall with the car.

"The one lap pace was strong. Whatever compound we were on, I was feeling quite comfortable and the lap time was coming pretty quickly, so that's always a good sign. Qualifying will be fundamental and we have to start in front if we want a good result."

Norris looking for progress in small areas

Norris stayed out of trouble throughout the day but was still outpaced by McLaren team-mate Piastri in second practice as he finished fourth and three tenths down on Leclerc.

The McLaren driver, who has been outqualified in three of the last four Saturdays by Piastri, says he is still finding it tricky to comfortably put a quick lap together.

"It's always good fun here. Always stressful, just difficult at times to get clean laps in. A nice feeling. I felt comfortable from the beginning but need to progress more in some areas," he said.

"We are talking small things. But when you are talking hundredths here and there, they all add up.

"It's just too difficult to get the braking right, the cornering right, the tyres and grip, the feeling all in the perfect window."

Piastri made a rare unforced error when he found the wall at Turn 1 in the second session but managed to reverse back out and lost little track time.

At first, his confidence appeared to be dented but he went second quickest behind Leclerc, albeit with the advantage of track evolution.

"The whole day has been up and down. When we get everything together, the pace is quite good," said Piastri, who leads Norris by 13 points in the drivers' standings.

"It's just not proving that easy to do, so some things to look at, especially for myself it's been a very messy day. I will just try and reset because the pace of the car is there. Ferrari look a lot stronger than they have done."

Not for the first time this year, Red Bull look to be out of contention after Friday as Max Verstappen was only 10th and seven tenths off pace-setter Leclerc.

Verstappen said: "FP1 was quite positive then we made some changes for FP2 to see how far we could push the balance and I think we overdid it a little bit.

"I couldn't attack the corners anymore how I would like and then you are shredding a lot of pace and the lap time was not coming out of it.

"I don't expect us to be the quickest but we want to be a lot closer than we were in FP2. But, I'm quite confident we can be a lot closer.

"Ferrari again look very fast. McLaren were close behind but over the whole season, the pace, Ferrari have taken a big step forward here."

