Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton crashes after Charles Leclerc sets pace from Max Verstappen ahead of qualifying
Ferrari face a race against the clock to get Lewis Hamilton's car ready for qualifying after he crashed at the end of final practice; Charles Leclerc set the pace once again; watch Monaco GP qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, with build-up from 2.10pm
Saturday 24 May 2025 13:02, UK
Lewis Hamilton crashed out of final practice after Charles Leclerc was fastest ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Hamilton hit the wall hard at Turn 3 on the approach to Casino Square with two minutes remaining and brought the session to an early end.
A slow Mercedes and Haas may have caught Hamilton out as his Ferrari would have been affected by dirty air.
His car had significant damage to the right-hand side as the seven-time world champion apologised to his team for putting them on the backfoot before qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1.
"I don't know what he was going to do if he didn't crash because he was going to crash into the cars in front," said Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button.
"This is the problem. You are arriving at such high speed there, on the limit and you've got a car in front which is losing you all your downforce on entry.
"It's definitely Lewis' mistake but it was not an easy situation for him at that point. A loss of downforce has definitely hurt him there."
Leclerc is the driver to beat, though, as he was ahead of Max Verstappen by nearly three tenths as he continued his supreme pace from Friday, where he topped both practice sessions.
The Ferrari driver set his best lap on the softs whereas Verstappen did his time on the mediums, which appeared to provide similar speed to the soft compound.
Lando Norris was third and championship leader Oscar Piastri fourth, with both McLaren drivers also in contention for the all-important pole position in Monaco.
Hamilton, who is a three-time Monaco winner, was classified fifth but Ferrari face a race to repair his car in time for qualifying.
Elsewhere, Williams pair Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were sixth and eighth, split by the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson.
Mercedes could be battling to get into Q3 as Kimi Antonelli was only 10th and George Russell 11th.
Monaco GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:10.953
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.280
|3) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.294
|4) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.445
|5) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.563
|6) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.715
|7) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.861
|8) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.940
|9) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.999
|10) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1.060
|11) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+1.113
|12) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.148
|13) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.172
|14) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.241
|15) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.249
|16) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.298
|17) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.318
|18) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.546
|19) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.648
|20) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.898
