Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton crashes after Charles Leclerc sets pace from Max Verstappen ahead of qualifying

Ferrari face a race against the clock to get Lewis Hamilton's car ready for qualifying after he crashed at the end of final practice; Charles Leclerc set the pace once again; watch Monaco GP qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, with build-up from 2.10pm

Nigel Chiu

Digital Sports Journalist @NigelCJourno

Saturday 24 May 2025 13:02, UK

Lewis Hamilton crashed in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton crashed out of final practice after Charles Leclerc was fastest ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton hit the wall hard at Turn 3 on the approach to Casino Square with two minutes remaining and brought the session to an early end.

A slow Mercedes and Haas may have caught Hamilton out as his Ferrari would have been affected by dirty air.

His car had significant damage to the right-hand side as the seven-time world champion apologised to his team for putting them on the backfoot before qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1.

"I don't know what he was going to do if he didn't crash because he was going to crash into the cars in front," said Sky Sports F1's Jenson Button.

"This is the problem. You are arriving at such high speed there, on the limit and you've got a car in front which is losing you all your downforce on entry.

"It's definitely Lewis' mistake but it was not an easy situation for him at that point. A loss of downforce has definitely hurt him there."

Sky Sports F1 Karun Chandhok examines why Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton crashed out of Practice Three at the Monaco GP

Leclerc is the driver to beat, though, as he was ahead of Max Verstappen by nearly three tenths as he continued his supreme pace from Friday, where he topped both practice sessions.

The Ferrari driver set his best lap on the softs whereas Verstappen did his time on the mediums, which appeared to provide similar speed to the soft compound.

Team-mates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri react to McLaren's 'vintage' Riviera-inspired livery for the Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris was third and championship leader Oscar Piastri fourth, with both McLaren drivers also in contention for the all-important pole position in Monaco.

Hamilton, who is a three-time Monaco winner, was classified fifth but Ferrari face a race to repair his car in time for qualifying.

Ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, the drivers have their say on the new extra pit-stop rule

Elsewhere, Williams pair Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz were sixth and eighth, split by the Racing Bulls of Liam Lawson.

Mercedes could be battling to get into Q3 as Kimi Antonelli was only 10th and George Russell 11th.

Monaco GP Practice Three Timesheet

Driver Team Time
1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:10.953
2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.280
3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.294
4) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.445
5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.563
6) Alex Albon Williams +0.715
7) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.861
8) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.940
9) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.999
10) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.060
11) George Russell Mercedes +1.113
12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.148
13) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.172
14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.241
15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.249
16) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.298
17) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.318
18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.546
19) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.648
20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.898

Sky Sports F1's Monaco GP schedule

Saturday May 24
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Monaco GP Qualifying build-up
3pm: MONACO GP QUALIFYING
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments to have taken place at the Monaco Grand Prix

Sunday May 25
6.55am: F3 Feature Race
8.35am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Monaco GP build-up*
2pm: The MONACO GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Monaco GP reaction
5pm: Ted's Notebook
5.30pm: The Indy 500

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up in F1's European triple-header is the 'Jewel in the Crown', the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, with Sunday's race starting at 2pm live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime

