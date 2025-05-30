Christian Horner: Red Bull team principal dismisses 'flattering' speculation linking him with Ferrari switch
Christian Horner says he is 100 per cent committed to remaining as Red Bull team principal; watch Spanish Grand Prix qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 3pm on Saturday, with the race live at 2pm on Sunday
Friday 30 May 2025 17:20, UK
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed "flattering" speculation linking him with Ferrari.
A report from German publication BILD claimed Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur's position is under threat after a disappointing start to the 2025 Formula 1 season and the Italian team's bosses have made "informal" contact with Horner.
The Briton has been at the helm of Red Bull since their inception in 2005, overseeing six constructors' titles and eight drivers' titles, four of which have been won in the last four years by Max Verstappen.
- When to watch the Spanish GP live on Sky Sports F1
- F1 2025 schedule | F1 championship standings
- Got Sky? Watch F1 races LIVE on your phone! 📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "It's always very flattering to be associated with other teams.
"My whole career has been spent with Red Bull and I'm absolutely committed to this team.
"There are so many rumours and speculations these days, it's not even worth listening to."
Horner had earlier been asked about the speculation during the team principals' press conference in Barcelona while sat alongside Alpine executive Flavio Briatore, who is currently taking on team principal duties following Oliver Oakes' sudden departure.
Horner said: "My commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.
"There is a bunch of speculation always in this business, people coming there, people going there. People in the team know exactly what the situation is.
"My Italian is worse than Flavio's English so how on Earth would that work?"
While Horner has delivered impressive results during his tenure, the 51-year-old has endured a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track.
Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.
Red Bull have seen several high-profile figures leave, including legendary designer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.
Sergio Perez lost his seat at the end of 2024 despite having a contract for this year and Liam Lawson lasted only two races as Verstappen's team-mate, who is now Yuki Tsunoda.
Horner 'absolutely' confident Verstappen's future is with Red Bull
Also linked with a move away from Red Bull has been Verstappen, with Mercedes and Aston Martin both understood to be keen to sign him.
Autosport this week reported that a possible exit clause in Verstappen's contract is set to close at the Austrian Grand Prix in late June with the Dutchman more than on course to be in the top four in the drivers' standings.
The report claims that if Verstappen had been outside the top four after the Austrian Grand Prix, he would have had the option to break his contract for next season.
Asked about the report, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "We're never going to discuss contracts with drivers in public. There's speculation about everything these days so it'll be something else tomorrow."
Then quizzed on how confident he is that Verstappen's long-term future will be with Red Bull, Horner added: "Yeah, absolutely.
"Max knows the commitment from the team. He knows and we know what he expects from the team. He believes in the people that are around him.
"Nothing is ever absolutely guaranteed in life, but everybody knows where they're at."
Sky Sports F1's Spanish GP schedule
Saturday May 31
9am: F3 Sprint
11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up*
3pm: SPANISH GP QUALIFYING*
Sunday June 1
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*
2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction
*also live on Sky Sports Main Event
F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime