Christian Horner: Red Bull team principal dismisses 'flattering' speculation linking him with Ferrari switch

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has dismissed "flattering" speculation linking him with Ferrari.

A report from German publication BILD claimed Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur's position is under threat after a disappointing start to the 2025 Formula 1 season and the Italian team's bosses have made "informal" contact with Horner.

The Briton has been at the helm of Red Bull since their inception in 2005, overseeing six constructors' titles and eight drivers' titles, four of which have been won in the last four years by Max Verstappen.

Speaking at the Spanish Grand Prix on Friday, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "It's always very flattering to be associated with other teams.

"My whole career has been spent with Red Bull and I'm absolutely committed to this team.

"There are so many rumours and speculations these days, it's not even worth listening to."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Horner described Adrian Newey as a 'giant bogey' when first spotting him in his new Aston Martin kit after leaving Red Bull

Horner had earlier been asked about the speculation during the team principals' press conference in Barcelona while sat alongside Alpine executive Flavio Briatore, who is currently taking on team principal duties following Oliver Oakes' sudden departure.

Horner said: "My commitment 100 per cent is with Red Bull. It always has been and certainly will be for the long term.

"There is a bunch of speculation always in this business, people coming there, people going there. People in the team know exactly what the situation is.

"My Italian is worse than Flavio's English so how on Earth would that work?"

While Horner has delivered impressive results during his tenure, the 51-year-old has endured a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull driver Max Verstappen dismissed the Horner exit rumours, insisting the speculation does not mean anything

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

Red Bull have seen several high-profile figures leave, including legendary designer Adrian Newey and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

Sergio Perez lost his seat at the end of 2024 despite having a contract for this year and Liam Lawson lasted only two races as Verstappen's team-mate, who is now Yuki Tsunoda.

Horner 'absolutely' confident Verstappen's future is with Red Bull

Also linked with a move away from Red Bull has been Verstappen, with Mercedes and Aston Martin both understood to be keen to sign him.

Autosport this week reported that a possible exit clause in Verstappen's contract is set to close at the Austrian Grand Prix in late June with the Dutchman more than on course to be in the top four in the drivers' standings.

The report claims that if Verstappen had been outside the top four after the Austrian Grand Prix, he would have had the option to break his contract for next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Verstappen brilliantly wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Red Bull win on their 400th F1 race weekend

Asked about the report, Horner told Sky Sports F1: "We're never going to discuss contracts with drivers in public. There's speculation about everything these days so it'll be something else tomorrow."

Then quizzed on how confident he is that Verstappen's long-term future will be with Red Bull, Horner added: "Yeah, absolutely.

"Max knows the commitment from the team. He knows and we know what he expects from the team. He believes in the people that are around him.

"Nothing is ever absolutely guaranteed in life, but everybody knows where they're at."

Saturday May 31

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15am: Spanish GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.10pm: Spanish GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: SPANISH GP QUALIFYING*

Sunday June 1

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Spanish GP build-up*

2pm: The SPANISH GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Spanish GP reaction

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

F1's European triple header concludes with the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona this weekend, with live coverage starting from Friday on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime