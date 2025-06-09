Lewis Hamilton: Canadian GP 'critical' for Ferrari driver, say Sky Sports' Karun Chandhok and David Croft

Lewis Hamilton is facing a "critical" weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, according to Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok and David Croft.

The seven-time world champion endured perhaps his worst race to date for Ferrari last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix, as he was outperformed to an inexplicable degree by team-mate Charles Leclerc in Barcelona.

While he delivered a Sprint victory at the second round of the season in China, Hamilton remains without a grand prix podium after nine races with the Italian team, with Leclerc having claimed three.

Having been left despondent by his performance in Spain, Hamilton this week returns to the scene of his first Formula 1 victory in Canada in need of a momentum-changing display.

New radio messages reveal Lewis Hamilton admitting the Ferrari car was the 'worst it's ever been' during the Spanish Grand Prix

Chandhok told the latest episode of The F1 Show: "It's starting to get a bit critical. We're coming into the second third of the season now, and he's not finding the rhythm. He's not finding consistency where week in, week out, he's in a happy place of the car.

"In Imola, he was woeful in qualifying, then suddenly the car's brilliant in the race. In Monaco, he wasn't quite there. He was a chunk behind Charles throughout.

"There's got to be a degree of concern creeping in. When you look at Spain, the fact that Charles overtook him and drove away from him quite comfortably, even before we go into the different tyres and stuff later on.

Lewis Hamilton shared some short answers after a 'really bad day' at the Spanish Grand Prix, which saw the Ferrari driver finish sixth

After a disappointing 2024 campaign in which Hamilton was outperformed by his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, there had been hope that his blockbuster switch to Ferrari would provide reinvigoration, but the pattern has largely continued.

Chandhok continued: "If I was on the Lewis side of the garage, I would be concerned. We are nearly at halfway through the year now, we need to start understanding whether this a fundamental issue, that we need to change the direction of the set-up of the car.

"I'm not disputing that he's still got the ability. He clearly does. He's able to win races, we saw that in China, but they need to find a sweet spot for him, where every weekend he knows what he's got, and they haven't got that.

"He's still having too many good days and bad days. The fluctuations are too much."

Could Hamilton have received a morale boost?

While Hamilton suggested his own driving was responsible for his considerable deficit to Leclerc, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said after the race in Spain that a car issue had impacted the Brit's performance in the latter stages.

Hamilton made no reference to an issue during his media appearances after the race, but Sky Sports F1 commentator Croft says gathering more information on the situation may have provided a morale boost.

Nico Rosberg commented on Ferrari's struggles during P2, with Lewis Hamilton stating his car was 'not driveable'

"He was so down after Spain. Ferrari didn't specified exactly what the issue was, but according to Fred Vasseur there was an issue with the car in the final stint, and that wasn't helping him," Croft said.

"He didn't have that race pace for the first two-thirds of the race, let alone the last one. You go away, you go back to the drawing board, don't you, and you go and find what's wrong.

"If there was something fundamentally wrong with the car, then I think that offers a morale boost to Lewis."

Hamilton has claimed six pole positions and seven F1 victories in Canada, the last coming in 2019, and Croft believes the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve could prove the perfect place to get the 40-year-old back on track.

A look back at some of the best races from the Canadian GP

He said: "I think the next race is quite critical for Lewis because Canada is a place he goes so well at. It's a place he loves. He got his first pole and first win there.

"This is Lewis Hamilton's track. If he has another down day, like you did in Barcelona, then there are issues.

"If anyone can do it and turn it around, the seven-time world champion that is Lewis Hamilton can definitely turn that around."

A look back at some of the most dramatic moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

