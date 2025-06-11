Lance Stroll: Aston Martin F1 driver returns for home Canadian Grand Prix

Lance Stroll will return to action for Aston Martin at his home Canadian Grand Prix this weekend after withdrawing from the last race in Spain.

The team announced on the Saturday night at the last race a fortnight ago that Stroll, who had qualified 14th, would not take part in the following day's Grand Prix due to pain in his hand and wrist that required surgery.

The team said his pain was related to a procedure he underwent ahead of the 2023 season after a fall from his bike, which injured his wrist.

On Wednesday, Aston Martin confirmed Stroll was fit to return to action in Montreal this weekend.

"I am excited to get back behind the wheel with the team for my home Grand Prix this weekend," Stroll said.

"I was always going to fight hard to be ready to race in front of the Montreal crowd. I'm feeling good after my procedure and put some laps in at Paul Ricard this week to prepare."

Stroll was absent from the Spanish GP last time out and, despite taking part in the qualifying session in Barcelona, a late decision was made to officially withdraw from the main race.

Aston Martin could not replace Stroll for the race because he completed qualifying.

"Lance had a successful medical procedure to resolve the symptoms he has been experiencing and completed some laps in an old F1 car at Paul Ricard earlier this week," a statement by Aston Martin read.

"Lance is feeling fit and healthy, and is excited to compete in front of his home crowd."

