Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver brands speculation over Frederic Vasseur's future as 'nonsense'

Lewis Hamilton hit out at "nonsense" speculation about Frederic Vasseur's future at Ferrari, issuing a passionate defence of the team boss who he described as "the person to take us to the top".

Reports in prominent sections of the Italian press ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix have focused on Vasseur's position at Maranello beyond the end of this season amid the team's disappointing campaign so far.

Vasseur is in his third year at the helm of F1's most famous team, the first since seven-time Hamilton was signed in a blockbuster switch from Mercedes - a move which has reunited the pair after they worked together two decades ago to title-winning success in the junior formula.

Asked about the reports in Ferrari's home country, Hamilton said: "I was just made aware of it before I got here, so I've not read the stories. It's definitely not nice to hear that there are stories that are like that out there.

"Firstly, I love working with Fred. Fred's the main reason I'm in this team and got the opportunity to be here, which I'm forever grateful for, and we're in this together.

"We are working hard in the background. Things aren't perfect but, for me I'm here to work with the team but also with Fred. I want Fred here.

"I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top, so that's that. Ultimately, it's nonsense what people have written."

'Please stop making stuff up' - Hamilton also shuts down rumours about his own future...

Ferrari had targeted fighting for this year's world titles after a strong second half to last season when Charles Leclerc scored the most points from the summer break onwards and the team finished just 14 points behind constructors' champions McLaren.

Although they moved into second place in the teams' standings for the first time this year after the last race in Spain, they are a mammoth 197 points behind McLaren after nine races. Leclerc and Hamilton are also a long way off the pace in the Drivers' Championship.

There have been signs of improvement recently, with Leclerc finishing on the podium in each of the last two races, but performances have generally clearly fallen well short of pre-season expectations.

On the work under way behind the scenes to improve their fortunes, Hamilton said: "Most people don't know what is going on in the background, and it isn't all easy.

"It's not like it's all the smoothest sailing in the background. We are having to make changes, it's a lot of work to do, and there is naturally a lot of pressure because we want to win.

"But [Vasseur's position] is not any part of the discussion at the moment."

In response to a later question on the same subject, Hamilton made clear that any exit for Vasseur would be "certainly not something I would be supportive of" before adding: "I'm here to win with Fred. He has my full support."

The Briton then broke away from talking about Vasseur's future to also address wild speculation about his own amid a difficult start to life at Ferrari on track.

"And also, to everyone writing stories of me considering not racing - I literally only just started here with Ferrari," added Hamilton, who signed a multi-year term at the team.

"I'm here for several years, and I'm here for the long haul.

"There's no question where my head's at and what I'm working towards achieving with this team. So, there's zero doubts. Please stop making stuff up."

...as does Leclerc

The Italian media also reported Charles Leclerc was considering his own future at Ferrari after a difficult 2025.

Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, signed a long-term contract in 2024 for "several seasons" and dismissed the rumours coming into Montreal.

"I'm very surprised. I have no idea where that comes from. I would rather just ignore it," he said.

"But I've never said anything of this in the last three races. If anything I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring Ferrari to the top, so I was surprised."

Leclerc says he understands the rumours surrounding Ferrari but doesn't think the team are affected by it.

"We have a vision that we share, us three - Fred, Lewis and myself - to get back to winning. We have been working to put that altogether. That's our plan and we will stick to it," he said.

"We are absolutely not happy with the situation we are in at the moment, but we just need to find the outstanding thing that McLaren have found.

"Pressure is normal to have when you're working for Ferrari. Second is never good enough but we are all aware of it, so it's not like the outside pressure influences the pressure we put on ourselves first.

"At the moment McLaren are the stronger team and it's up to us to react. We need to forget everything that's said around the team but I think that's something I have got used to."

