Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver won't change approach at Canadian Grand Prix despite race ban threat
Max Verstappen will need to have two clean weekends to ensure he is not hit with a race ban; Verstappen has no plans to change how he races his rivals; watch every session from the Canadian Grand Prix live on Sky Sports F1 from Practice One at 6.30pm on Friday
Thursday 12 June 2025 23:33, UK
Max Verstappen says he won't change his approach despite being on the verge of a race ban ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix.
Verstappen was given two penalty points for his collision with George Russell last time out in Spain which means he has 11 penalty points on his super licence from the last 12 months.
If a driver reaches 12 penalty points over a rolling one-year period, they are banned for the next event. Since the penalty system was introduced in 2014, only Kevin Magnussen in 2024 has been suspended for reaching the dozen points marker.
Verstappen will lose two penalty points after the Austrian Grand Prix at the end of June, but will need to come through this weekend's race in Montreal, then the Austria event, unscathed.
"It's there right? There's nothing you can do about it. We just focus ahead, try to do the best you can every single time. It's not [about] changing my approach," he told Sky Sports F1.
Verstappen added to the written media when asked about a change of approach: "I don't know, why should I?
"I can't just back out of everything. I'm going to race how I do. I trust myself."
Lando Norris discovered the intense nature of racing Verstappen last year after contentious battles in Austria, USA and Mexico.
Norris says Verstappen may even "fight more" because he's now 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri.
"Max is also one of the best in the world because of how he drives. I don't think anyone can argue against that. I think it's quite a simple statement," said Norris.
"What he did last weekend was obviously a little different to what he normally does. It was not just a simple aggression and good, strong, on-the-edge defensive moves. It was something obviously a little bit separate from that.
"I think Max is who he is and he's achieved what he has because of how he drives, so there is no reason for him to change that side."
Earlier on Thursday's media day in Montreal, Mercedes driver Russell said that a race ban for Verstappen would be justified, should the Dutchman driver reach the 12 penalty points total.
But, four-time world champion Verstappen says he's "not worried" about a race suspension.
He said: "What is fair? I mean, is it fair that I'm only 11 points? I don't know, but at the same time, life is not fair, if you look at it like that.
"I just come here to race and I will always race hard, race how I think I should race, and then we go on to the next race."
F1 drivers' current penalty points
|Driver
|Points
|Max Verstappen
|11
|Liam Lawson
|6
|Nico Hulkenberg
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|4
|Lando Norris
|3
|Lance Stroll
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|2
|Franco Colapinto
|2
|Alex Albon
|2
|George Russell
|1
|Eight drivers
|0
Verstappen: It was not hard to put out statement
On the Monday after the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen accepted he was at fault for the clash with Russell and Christian Horner said he apologised to the team.
The Dutchman was not keen to talk about the incidents on the Sunday post-race and insists it was "not hard" to put out a statement.
"I was sharing my view of things, how I thought that race panned out. It was not ideal for me. That was my statement, then I went back to enjoying my day."
Verstappen was on course to finish third behind the two McLarens in Spain until a Safety Car for Kimi Antonelli's stricken Mercedes bunched the field together.
Red Bull put Verstappen on hard tyres, since they had no other new tyres, whereas everyone else in the top 10 was on softs.
Verstappen had a big snap of oversteer on the restart out of the last corner and was overtaken by Charles Leclerc, who briefly made contact with him. Russell also tried to get through at Turn 1 but the pair touched and Verstappen cut the chicane to keep fourth place.
All this combined led to Verstappen's increasing frustration which culminated in him being told to let Russell through, which Red Bull did not need to do after the stewards deemed the Red Bull driver did nothing wrong at the first chicane.
"It was just a very frustrating few laps in a row. I got driven into in the straight after I almost crashed already with these hard tyres," Verstappen explained.
"Then I got driven into in Turn 1, then they tell me that I have to give the place back. I'm like, 'that makes no sense', so it was like a lot of things that just came together.
"It was a misjudgement clearly in the corner. But you don't need to go into full detail of why, how and what. Everyone makes mistakes in life. Everyone learns from them and we just move on."
Verstappen targeting podium in Canada
Verstappen has won the last three Canadian Grand Prix but McLaren will be favourites once again after their impressive season so far.
Red Bull have been relatively weak on tracks that have lots of low-speed corners and over bumps, which the latter is a major feature at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
"If we can fight for a podium, fighting with Ferrari, Mercedes, I think that already would be a good achievement," said Verstappen.
"McLaren go fast everywhere. It's not even in my head. I'm more focused on the other teams.
"I know that last year, for example, Mercedes was very strong here. I think if you compare last year to now, I think maybe they're more competitive as well. It will be hard enough, I think, to already fight for a podium."
Championship leader Piastri, who is looking for consecutive race wins for the second time this season, would not rule out Verstappen and expects him to still race hard.
"I think for me I'm still going to race how I always race. I think I normally try to race quite smart and keep myself out of trouble," he said.
"A good saying is that 'it's often better to still be in the race than prove that you were right in the situation,' so I'll try and keep that."
