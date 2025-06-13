Canadian GP: Max Verstappen tops Practice One in Montreal for Red Bull as Charles Leclerc crashes Ferrari

Max Verstappen topped an unusual first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix as McLaren were left off the pace after appearing to use the session to experiment.

Verstappen's time of 1:13.193 saw him finish ahead of Williams duo Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in a session interrupted by an early crash for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, which limited the Monegasque to less than 15 minutes of track time.

McLaren have dominated the opening nine rounds of the season and rarely been outside of the top positions during any session, but world championship leader Oscar Piastri was only 14th, with team-mate Lando Norris seventh on this occasion.

McLaren, who lead the Constructors' Championship 197 points, brought a new front wing, front suspension and rear wing to Canada, and were clearly experimenting as they used aero rakes and flo-vis paint as they compared their new parts with older versions.

Their apparent choice to use the session for testing purposes perhaps reflects huge confidence after winning seven of nine grands prix this season, and it would be a surprise if they were not back at the top of the timesheet come second practice later on Friday, live on Sky Sports F1 at 10pm.

Leclerc had just gone fastest but then appeared to carry too much speed into the second chicane and slammed into the barrier at Turn 4, causing heavy damage to the entire left side of his car.

It was the latest blow in what has been a hugely underwhelming start to the season for Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton also showing signs of discomfort as he spun on his way to finishing fifth, almost half a second back from Verstappen.

George Russell was fourth for Mercedes, while Racing Bulls maintained their impressive form with Isack Hadjar sixth and team-mate Liam Lawson in eighth.

The session was made more unusual by the almost exclusive use of soft tyres, with only four drivers - Hadjar, Lawson, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Nico Hulkenberg - using the medium compound, with the hard completely absent.

Tyre supplier Pirelli have once more brought their softest C6 compound to a race, the potential short shelf life of which appears to have many teams weighing up the possibility of saving their limited sets of the medium compound for Saturday's qualifying.

With the surface at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve set to further ramp up through the day, Friday's second session should provide a more accurate picture of the pecking order heading into the weekend.

Canadian GP Practice One Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:13.193 2) Alex Albon Williams +0.039 3) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.082 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.342 5) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.427 6) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.438 7) Lando Norris McLaren +0.458 8) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.544 9) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.624 10) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.692 11) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.734 12) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.779 13) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.809 14) Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.005 15) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.010 16) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.131 17) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.327 18) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.412 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.452 20) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.628

A look back at some of the most dramatic moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

