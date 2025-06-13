Canadian GP: George Russell tops Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli in confusing Montreal second practice
George Russell was quickest in a Friday practice session for the first time in 2025 as he topped second practice from Lando Norris; watch final practice on Saturday from 5.30pm with Canadian GP Qualifying live on Sky Sports F1 at 9pm on Saturday, and Sunday's race at 7pm
Friday 13 June 2025 23:51, UK
George Russell was fastest from Lando Norris in a confusing second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday.
Mercedes appear to be in the hunt for pole position as Kimi Antonelli was third on his first outing in Montreal but it is unclear how the pecking order really stacks up due to variation on tyres.
Russell's pace-setting 1:12.123 was done on the medium tyres which, in theory, should be slower than the softs. However, Norris was only 0.028s slower having done six laps on his soft tyres so should have pace in hand too.
Pirelli have brought the softest tyre range to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the C6 soft, C5 medium and C4 hard, but the C6 proved problematic earlier this season in Imola due to its high tyre wear, even over one lap.
This was underlined with Williams' Alex Albon in fourth on the mediums, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in fifth.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who is 10 points ahead of Norris, was only sixth and four tenths off the pace as McLaren's front wing and suspension upgrades failed to ensure they dominated Friday practice.
McLaren ran the old front wing in second practice and will make a decision ahead of Saturday's final practice at 5.30pm as to whether they keep the new suspension.
Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "You have to say, McLaren do seem to be on the back foot, particularly with one-lap pace.
"This is a difficult track to overtake on, so actually qualifying is super important."
Max Verstappen, who was unhappy with bouncing at the rear of his car, could only finish the session in ninth behind Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.
Lance Stroll crashed out early on after hitting the wall at Turn 7 and Charles Leclerc did not compete in second practice after a big accident in the first practice which required a chassis change.
Several drivers had offs throughout the day as they struggled in the cool conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which suit Mercedes.
"A very positive day," said Russell, whose last win came in November 2024 in Las Vegas.
"We had higher expectations coming into this weekend because of the cooler conditions, the track is quite smooth so the tyres run quite cold.
"We know our weakness which is when it's hot we struggle. When it's cold, the tyres run cold and we are competitive. That's validation today. We will try and maximise this weekend.
"My lap was strong. It was optimised. There was nothing left more in the tank. We had it all on the table, full beans, power and all the rest.
"You have to be realistic. A number of teams are thinking about the medium tyre. Come qualifying, do you go on the soft or medium, that's one of the challenges with this C6 compound."
Canadian GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:12.123
|2) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.028
|3) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.288
|4) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.322
|5) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.335
|6) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.439
|7) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.508
|8) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.530
|9) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.543
|10) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.628
|11) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.676
|12) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.751
|13) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.773
|14) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+0.791
|15) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.816
|16) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.957
|17) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.052
|18) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.775
|19) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|No time set
|20) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|No time set
