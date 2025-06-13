Canadian GP: George Russell tops Lando Norris and Kimi Antonelli in confusing Montreal second practice

George Russell was fastest from Lando Norris in a confusing second practice at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday.

Mercedes appear to be in the hunt for pole position as Kimi Antonelli was third on his first outing in Montreal but it is unclear how the pecking order really stacks up due to variation on tyres.

Russell's pace-setting 1:12.123 was done on the medium tyres which, in theory, should be slower than the softs. However, Norris was only 0.028s slower having done six laps on his soft tyres so should have pace in hand too.

Pirelli have brought the softest tyre range to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the C6 soft, C5 medium and C4 hard, but the C6 proved problematic earlier this season in Imola due to its high tyre wear, even over one lap.

This was underlined with Williams' Alex Albon in fourth on the mediums, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in fifth.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri, who is 10 points ahead of Norris, was only sixth and four tenths off the pace as McLaren's front wing and suspension upgrades failed to ensure they dominated Friday practice.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris reflect on a 'tricky' two Practice sessions at the Canadian Grand Prix

McLaren ran the old front wing in second practice and will make a decision ahead of Saturday's final practice at 5.30pm as to whether they keep the new suspension.

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok said: "You have to say, McLaren do seem to be on the back foot, particularly with one-lap pace.

"This is a difficult track to overtake on, so actually qualifying is super important."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll hits the wall during P2 at the Canadian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen, who was unhappy with bouncing at the rear of his car, could only finish the session in ninth behind Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.

Lance Stroll crashed out early on after hitting the wall at Turn 7 and Charles Leclerc did not compete in second practice after a big accident in the first practice which required a chassis change.

Several drivers had offs throughout the day as they struggled in the cool conditions at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, which suit Mercedes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After clipping the wall, Charles Leclerc brings out the first red flag of the weekend in Canadian Grand Prix Practice One

"A very positive day," said Russell, whose last win came in November 2024 in Las Vegas.

"We had higher expectations coming into this weekend because of the cooler conditions, the track is quite smooth so the tyres run quite cold.

"We know our weakness which is when it's hot we struggle. When it's cold, the tyres run cold and we are competitive. That's validation today. We will try and maximise this weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says that Max Verstappen apologised to the team after he clashed with Mercedes driver George Russell in the Spanish GP

"My lap was strong. It was optimised. There was nothing left more in the tank. We had it all on the table, full beans, power and all the rest.

"You have to be realistic. A number of teams are thinking about the medium tyre. Come qualifying, do you go on the soft or medium, that's one of the challenges with this C6 compound."

Canadian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) George Russell Mercedes 1:12.123 2) Lando Norris McLaren +0.028 3) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.288 4) Alex Albon Williams +0.322 5) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.335 6) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.439 7) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.508 8) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.530 9) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.543 10) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.628 11) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.676 12) Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.751 13) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.773 14) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +0.791 15) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.816 16) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.957 17) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.052 18) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.775 19) Lance Stroll Aston Martin No time set 20) Charles Leclerc Ferrari No time set

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most dramatic moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

Saturday June 14

2.10pm: F1 Academy Race One

5.15pm: Canadian GP Practice Three (session starts at 5.30pm)

7.30pm: F1 Academy Race Two

8.30pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: CANADIAN GP QUALIFYING

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 15

3.50pm: F1 Academy Race Three

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canadian GP build-up*

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX*

9pm: Chequered Flag: Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes live on Sky Sports F1 with the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.