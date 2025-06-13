Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur slams Italian media over treatment of team following speculation over his future

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur says elements of the Italian media's reporting "hurts" his team and is a contributing factor in preventing them from winning championships.

Following a hugely disappointing start to a 2025 campaign in which Ferrari were expected to contend for titles after signing Lewis Hamilton to partner Charles Leclerc, reports in Italy earlier this week claimed that Vasseur's position was under threat.

Asked about the speculation on Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix, Vasseur said he was able to cope with the situation but suggested "disrespectful" and "very harsh" speculation over others working under him at Ferrari was destabilising the team.

Vasseur said: "It's some of the Italian media, not all of the Italian media. It's not about myself because this I can manage, it's more the people of the team. To use their name like this is disrespectful to them and their family.

"I don't understand the target. Perhaps it's to give **** to the team. In this case, I don't see the point. Perhaps for them (publications) it's the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason.

"But it still hurts the team. At one stage it's a lack of focus. When you're fighting for the championship, every single detail makes a difference.

"From the beginning of the weekend we have just been speaking about this. If it's their target to put the team in this situation, they have reached their goal.

"It's not like this that we can win a championship, at least not with this kind of journalist around us.

"To be the team principal, I knew when I took the position that you are exposed. This is quite easy to manage. It's more for the people of the team. They are working very hard.

"To decide one day 'this one will be replaced, this one is useless'. Honestly, it's very harsh. These journalists need to consider these people have family. This is completely disrespectful."

'We didn't do a good job'

Ferrari have largely been on an upward trajectory since Vasseur took over from Mattia Binotto at the start of 2023, with the Italian missing out to McLaren on last season's constructors' title by just 14 points.

A strong end to 2024, along with the blockbuster signing of seven-time world champion Hamilton to partner Leclerc, raised hopes of a first constructors' triumph since 2008, or a first drivers' title since Kimi Raikkonen's 2007 victory.

Instead, Ferrari have yet to win a grand prix this season, while Leclerc has claimed their three podium finishes, leaving the team scrapping for second place with Mercedes and Red Bull.

Vasseur said: "The initial goal was to fight for the championship. But I think it's true for us, Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren, we are all in this mood to fight for the championship at the beginning of the season.

"If you compare with expectation for that, McLaren is one step great compared to everybody and we didn't do a good job on our side in the first couple of races."

Along with suggestions Vasseur is under pressure, reports from Italy also claimed that Leclerc is considering his future as the Monegasque pursues a maiden title.

Vasseur said: "Charles has a long-term contract with us. Every single interview from the beginning of the season, he's saying that he wants to stay with Ferrari, he wants to win with Ferrari, his future is with Ferrari.

"But every single Monday, we have an article saying 'Charles will go next year'.

"At one stage, I don't know what we have to do. I'm sorry, and I can't repeat it every single weekend, the same things. It is what is is.

"Now with the with Lewis and Charles, I think we have a good relationship altogether. We have a clear target. We know that we have to work and we know that we have to push.

"The mood in the team is very good. It's the basic if you want to recover and to win. But everything is there. Everything is on the table to a good job and altogether we are working well."

