Canadian GP: Lando Norris expects Mercedes battle in Montreal after 'worst' McLaren Friday of 2025 F1 season

Lando Norris says McLaren suffered their "worst Friday" of the 2025 Formula 1 season and expects to battle Mercedes for pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris was only 0.028s behind pace-setter George Russell in second practice but set his best time after three flying laps on the soft tyre.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri was only sixth and 0.439s down on Russell, who used the medium tyres.

"We need to get the car in a better place. It's difficult. It's been our worst Friday of the year so far, maybe not worst in terms of pace but the most difficult to put together and most tricky," said Norris.

"We are not miles away but we need to make it a bit easier to drive. We are still in a good position. It's close and other teams are up there. Mercedes now seem very quick, just as they were last year here. They were quite easily the best here last year.

"We expected them to be fast, they proved that on Friday. But I'm complaining I'm not fast. We are still there or thereabouts. At the minute, we are not quickest but you never know."

McLaren brought a new front suspension and new front wing to Montreal but ran the old front wing in second practice on both cars after experimenting with the new wing in the first session.

Piastri stated the upgrades worked "as expected" but Norris said the car felt "pretty similar".

"It's hard to say just from one track, you have to go to many more and here is unique with the kerbs and low grip," said the British driver.

"A bit too early to tell but all of the things are aiming to move the car in the right direction and give me more feeling, which is a good thing."

Piastri added: "We made a good step from FP1 to FP2 and just need to try and make the same step again.

"No alarm bells. Just need to get the car in a better window and me in a better window."

Russell: Nothing left more in the tank

Russell was quickest in a practice session for the first time this year as Mercedes continued their trend of flying in cool conditions.

The air temperature is forecast to remain in the low 20s for qualifying and the race, so Russell appears to be a genuine pole contender but he played down his Friday pace.

"We had higher expectations coming into this weekend because of the cooler conditions, the track is quite smooth so the tyres run quite cold," he said.

"We know our weakness which is when it's hot we struggle. When it's cold, the tyres run cold and we are competitive. That's validation today. We will try and maximise this weekend.

"My lap was strong. It was optimised. There was nothing left more in the tank. We had it all on the table, full beans, power and all the rest.

"You have to be realistic. A number of teams are thinking about the medium tyre. Come qualifying, do you go on the soft or medium, that's one of the challenges with this C6 compound."

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen topped first practice but was only ninth in the second session.

Verstappen, who has won the last three races in Montreal, is unsure if Red Bull can challenge at the front.

"The day was alright. I felt quite happy with the car. FP2 was a bit more difficult for other reasons," he said.

"We lost something with the car balance-wise, ride, that we need to investigate but overall it was a positive day.

"The car in general in FP2 was a bit more difficult but if we can get it back to how it was in FP1, we look quite OK."

