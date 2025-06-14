Canadian GP: Lando Norris just fastest from Charles Leclerc, George Russell in competitive final practice

Lando Norris just set the pace from Charles Leclerc and George Russell at the top of the timesheet as McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri hit the wall in final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix.

In the final session ahead of qualifying at 9pm - live on Sky Sports F1 - championship leaders McLaren set the pace for the first time this weekend after what Norris had described as their "worst" Friday of the season.

Norris' late-session time on the soft tyres of 1:11.799 proved to be the session's quickest, although McLaren's rivals remained close behind at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

A late lap on used soft tyres from Charles Leclerc - returning to the track after his big crash in Friday's first practice session had sidelined him from the second - saw the Ferrari driver finish within a tenth of the lead McLaren.

Friday pacesetter Russell remained in contention with third in the lead Mercedes, while Lewis Hamilton underlined the promise Ferrari showed in the session by taking fourth.

Max Verstappen was fifth but 0.273s back on Norris, with Piastri an unusually-massive 0.7s adrift in eighth, behind Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

Image: McLaren driver Lando Norris was quickest in final practice

"This is so exciting. Qualifying is going to be thrilling," said Sky Sports F1's Nico Rosberg.

"Lando is on form. This is a driver's track and Lando doesn't necessarily have the best car but he's driving brilliantly.

"Leclerc is right there but he made mistakes, so Ferrari are there. Lewis messed up his last sector. It's wide open."

Title leader Piastri has made minimal errors so far this season but goes into qualifying on the back of one here after tagging the Wall of Champions early on in final practice after an error into the final chicane.

The impact at the McLaren's right-rear punctured its tyre, and seemingly caused further bodywork damage around the rear suspension too, although Piastri ultimately lost just eight minutes of track time after a slow crawl back to the pit lane for checks and repairs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Several drivers faced the wrath of the wall of champions during the final practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Montreal's infamous final turn also caught out Nico Hulkenberg, who brushed the barrier after a 360-degree spin in his Sauber, before Haas' Oliver Bearman made rather heavier impact with his car's right-rear tyre against the tyre barrier on exit.

Yuki Tsunoda was slowest of all in the second Red Bull after completing just 13 laps due to apparent brake issues and is also under a post-race investigation for a red flag infringement when the session was briefly stopped for Piastri's incident.

Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto will face the stewards ahead of qualifying on the same offence.

More to follow…

Saturday June 14

7.30pm: F1 Academy Race Two

8.30pm: Canadian GP Qualifying build-up

9pm: CANADIAN GP QUALIFYING

11pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 15

3.50pm: F1 Academy Race Three

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canadian GP build-up*

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX*

9pm: Chequered Flag: Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

