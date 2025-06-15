Canadian GP: Max Verstappen hits out at race ban talk as George Russell teases Montreal front row rival

Max Verstappen says questions about his race ban threat are "p******* me off" ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix where he will line up on the front row with rival George Russell.

Reigning world champion Verstappen is one penalty point away from triggering a race suspension after he clashed with Russell last time out in Spain.

Throughout Thursday's media day in Montreal, Verstappen insisted he will not change his approach but was not keen to discuss the topic ahead of Sunday's race, where the lights will go out at 7pm on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event.

"I don't need to hear it again. It's really pissing me off," said Verstappen in the press conference after qualifying when reference was made to his penalty points situation.

"I mean, you were speaking about it on Thursday. It's such a waste of time. It's very childish, so that's why I also don't want to say too much because it's really annoying this world that we live in."

How has Verstappen collected his 11 points? June 30, 2024 - 2 points - Causing a collision with Lando Norris in the Austrian GP

October 27, 2024 - 2 points - Forcing Lando Norris off the track at the Mexico City GP

November 2, 2024 - 1 point - Driving too fast under a Virtual Safety Car in the Sao Paulo Sprint

November 30, 2024 - 1 point - Driving unnecessary slowly and impeding George Russell in Qatar GP qualifying

December 8, 2024 - 2 points - Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the Abu Dhabi GP

June 1, 2025 - 3 points - Causing a collision with George Russell in the Spanish GP

Verstappen and pole-sitter Russell have a recent history of controversial incidents which will add to the excitement for the Canadian Grand Prix as the pair could get close on the short run down to Turn One, with championship leader Oscar Piastri there to capitalise on any drama in third.

Russell, whose last win came in November 2024 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, was quick to take a dig at Verstappen in his on-track interview at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

He said: "I've got a few more points on my licence to play with! Let's see."

Russell gave a formal answer to the media later on and says Verstappen "has got more to lose than I have".

"I don't think any driver goes out looking to crash into somebody and get penalty points on your licence," he added.

"Max is one of the best drivers. There's no reason for him to race any differently. I'm not sitting here thinking he's going to give us more room, if anything, probably the opposite, to try and prove a point.

"I'll be keeping an eye, but ultimately, we're all here to win. You're not going to do something that's going to jeopardise yourself from the race.

"It's a busy season as well and if you hit a race ban, you get a race ban and you spend some time at home. It's not ideal but it's not the end of the world."

As for Piastri, he got the better of Verstappen at the start of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but lost out to Dutchman in Imola.

In Miami, Piastri showed his patience by not taking any risks against Verstappen before getting his rival out of position to take the lead which set him up to win the race.

"For me, I'm not going to race any differently. I'm not going to take any less risk, any more risk," said Piastri, who has an opportunity to extend his 10-point lead over Lando Norris who starts seventh.

"I'm certainly not going to do anything different. I'll race how I always race."

What will decide Sunday's Canadian GP?

The last time Russell and Verstappen started on the front row together was the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix when the Red Bull driver was given a one-place grid penalty for impeding, which led to their public feud in Abu Dhabi. Russell claimed Verstappen told him "I'm going to put you on your f***ing head in the wall" in the stewards' room.

In Qatar though, Verstappen easily got by Russell at the start and went on to win the race which he will hope to replicate on Sunday in Montreal.

"We will try do do the best we can. It's a long race," he told Sky Sports F1.

"A lot of unknowns with the tyres, how they will hold up. So hopefully we will be good on the tyres and manage it well."

Russell has four podiums this year but is yet to stand on the top step as Mercedes have not had a realistic chance of victory in 2025.

Mercedes have continued their trend in F1's ground effect era of performing better in cooler conditions and Russell thinks even cloud cover will affect their race pace.

"We had good race pace on Friday, but it depends on the temperature. In practice, it was five degrees cooler than it was in qualifying, and the car was easily in its sweet spot," he explained.

"Now, it can easily go the other way in the race. If the sun comes out, it's a 2pm race, it was a 4pm qualifying. That makes quite a bit of difference.

"So, it's not going to be an easy race and, you know, of course, got some really quick guys around me. We don't know if it's going to be a one-stop or a two-stop, so it won't be straightforward."

Asked whether he would be aggressive against Verstappen at the start, Russell said: "We're both fighting for the win here, and neither of us are really in a championship battle.

"I haven't had a win this year, so I want to get one on the board. Time will tell."

McLaren have endured their most difficult weekend of the season so far but cannot be ruled out of the lead battle, given they have won seven of the nine races in 2025.

Piastri, running the old suspension on his car rather than the upgraded part on Norris' car, expects to be on the gearbox of Russell and Verstappen.

"Friday didn't look great in any run, but I certainly feel more comfortable now than I did this in final practice and Friday," said the championship leader.

"Our pace on race days is generally where we're strong. These two [Verstappen and Russell] next to me were very quick in the race runs on Friday, so it's certainly not going to be a slam dunk win, but I think we're definitely in the fight.

