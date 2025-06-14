Canadian GP: Lando Norris admits 'too many mistakes' in qualifying setback as Oscar Piastri turns tables

Lando Norris admitted he had made "too many mistakes" after qualifying seventh for the Canadian Grand Prix, four places behind title-leading team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Norris will start Sunday's race from his second-lowest grid penalty of the season as, not for the first time this year, a promising start to qualifying gave way to costly errors when it mattered most in Q3.

The Briton wrecked his first attempt at a lap in the final phase by running straight on at the final chicane, before banging the Turn Seven wall on his last run.

"Not ideal," admitted Norris, who trails Piastri by 10 points in the world championship, to Sky Sports F1.

"Just too many mistakes. I hit the wall in the last lap.

"I had confidence, the car felt good today, I just made too many mistakes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of qualifying from the Canadian Grand Prix

While the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a track on which overtaking is possible with a faster car, Norris admits the championship leaders are not enjoying their usual advantage around the challenging wall-lined track.

Quizzed about McLaren's race pace, he said: "It's looked good, but it's not been as good as Max [Verstappen, who start on the front row].

"We clearly don't have our advantage around this track comparing to normal, it's a lot more of a track where you just need very good ride and just ability to take kerbs and bumps and very low grip.

"It's still good, the car was quick. Maybe the medium tyre was a bit quicker at the end of qualifying. I think our pace is good enough it's just I'm a bit too far back again."

Canadian GP: Top 10 starting grid 1) George Russell, Mercedes



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



4) Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes



5) Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



6) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin



7) Lando Norris, McLaren



8) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



9) Alex Albon, Williams



10) Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Advantage Piastri - but McLaren ready for 'damage limitation'

Frustratingly for Norris, Q3 is the only session so far this weekend when he has been outpaced by Piastri.

The Australian had been the one making more errors around he Circuit Gilles Villeneuve up to then, most notably in final practice when he tagged the infamous Wall of Champions in an incident which had appeared to damage his MCL39's rear suspension.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oscar Piastri calls out the first red flag during Saturday practice after hitting the wall of champions in Montreal

Indeed Piastri admitted his three practice sessions had been "pretty miserable". Given that preparation, Piastri - who has opted to run McLaren's old front-suspension arrangement with his team-mate on the new - was satisfied to still qualify at the grid's sharp end.

"After how practice went, I'm pretty happy with myself. A nice turnaround," he said.

"It was always the question, do we want the medium or soft for Q3? We went with the soft because we were having a lot of problems and wanted to keep things consistent.

"I'm pretty happy with third which is a bit different this year but I will definitely take it."

Piastri starts in a position to increase his title lead over Norris although his prospects of taking a sixth win of the season look less clear cut from third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell snatches the position from Max Verstappen to take pole in Montreal.

Asked if he could take on the front-row duo of Russell and Verstappen, Piastri replied: "I think so. Again, Friday didn't look great in any run, but I certainly feel more comfortable now than I did this morning and then yesterday.

"Our pace on race days is generally where we're strong. These two next to me were very quick in the race runs yesterday, so it's certainly not going to be a slam dunk win, but I think we're definitely in the fight."

McLaren have only been beaten twice in the season's first nine grands prix - by Red Bull's Verstappen at Suzuka and Imola - but Sunday is the first time they will start without a car on the front row.

Team principal Andrea Stella told Sky Sports F1: "The picture changes completely for the race, that's what we have to focus on.

"I think in terms of race pace we should be a bit more comfortable but let's see.

"This weekend could be one of damage limitation."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at some of the most dramatic moments from the Canadian Grand Prix

Sunday June 15

3.50pm: F1 Academy Race Three

5.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Canadian GP build-up*

7pm: THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX*

9pm: Chequered Flag: Canadian GP reaction

10pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes live on Sky Sports F1 with the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.