George Russell: Max Verstappen to Mercedes speculation understandable - there are no hard feelings

George Russell says he has "no hard feelings" about speculation linking Max Verstappen with Mercedes and is in "no rush" with his own contract negotiations to stay at the team.

Neither Russell nor team-mate Kimi Antonelli has been confirmed to retain a Mercedes seat for 2026, and earlier this year there was speculation Verstappen could make a shock switch to Mercedes following Red Bull's disappointing start to the season.

Since then, Red Bull have got closer to McLaren and Verstappen added to his win in Suzuka with victory in Imola, but he remains is third in the Drivers' Championship, 43 points behind leader Oscar Piastri.

Last year, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made a public attempt to sign Verstappen but told Sky Sports F1 three months ago in March that a shock move for the reigning world champion was "not on the radar".

Sky Sports News understands Verstappen has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Red Bull after this season, in the unlikely scenario he is not in the top four of the Drivers' Championship at the start of the F1 summer break, following the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3.

Verstappen is currently 41 points ahead of fifth-placed Charles Leclerc, with Russell fourth in the standings.

"There haven't been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max," said Russell following his triumph at the Canadian Grand Prix.

"Like I said numerous times, why wouldn't teams be interested in Max? If every driver had no contracts for next year, Max would be No 1 for every single team. And that's understandable.

"But ultimately, there are two seats for every race team. I knew if I continue to perform as I'm doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever. So, I feel in a good place."

F1 driver contracts Expire at end of 2025 Expire at end of 2026 Expire at end of 2027 Expire at end of 2028 Yuki Tsunoda Lewis Hamilton Lando Norris Charles Leclerc** George Russell Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen Kimi Antonelli Lance Stroll Oscar Piastri Franco Colapinto* Pierre Gasly **rumoured Liam Lawson Esteban Ocon Isack Hadjar Oliver Bearman *Number of races unknown Alex Albon Carlos Sainz Nico Hulkenberg Gabriel Bortoleto

Russell: I'm not talking to any other F1 teams

On Monday, Autosport reported Russell has been targeted by Aston Martin to lead their revival from 2026, despite Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll having contracts for next season.

Speaking before that report emerged, Russell insists he sees his future being at Mercedes.

"I'm not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest," he said.

"I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes. That's always been clear. And I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1."

Russell added: "We're in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together, especially Kimi and I being team-mates now.

"We're getting a result like Canada, both junior drivers from Mercedes. We're both doing the job in terms of performance. Why would you want to change something that's working?"

Wolff: Russell contract 'all on plan'

Russell joined Mercedes from Williams in 2022 and has asserted himself as the team's lead driver following the departure of Lewis Hamilton at the end of last year.

The 27-year-old scored just two fewer points than Hamilton over their three campaigns as team-mates and unquestionably had the upper hand over the seven-time world champion in their last season.

He has continued that strong form this year with four podiums, plus Mercedes' first victory of 2025 at the Canadian Grand Prix.

"He's been so long with us," said Mercedes team principal Wolff.

"He's growing and the steps he's made from that young driver in Williams, then coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis, and since Lewis left, being clearly the senior driver in the team, and it comes natural.

"It's not like there's some politics. He's just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great, and we've agreed on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things.

"With triple-headers getting out of the way, then one race after the other in June and July, but we're going to get there.

"He's been a Mercedes junior since he was 2016. It isn't dependent on whether he wins a race or performs because we know he can."

Asked by Sky Sports News at the premiere of the F1 movie about a new contract for Russell, Wolff concluded: "[It is] all on plan".

Brundle on Russell's 'perfect' Canada performance and his future

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"Canada was the perfect performance from George. Pole position, fastest lap, race win - pretty untroubled.

"When George gets up front like that, you don't wonder how he's going to cope with the pressure. You don't even think about it.

"You know he's not going to snatch his brakes or make a silly mistake. He's on it and he's got the speed, the consistency, the self-confidence, and it came through again in Canada.

"We saw last year he pretty much got the upper hand on Lewis. He's flourished as team leader. He's out of the shadow of Lewis, who he still refers to as 'the GOAT', which I respect, and says, 'I learned from Lewis'."

Brundle on why Mercedes are yet to agree a new contract with Russell:

"Former McLaren boss Ron Dennis used to say, 'what's the point in making a decision early if you've got the upper hand on a contractual position?' It's a bit like landing with a lot of runway behind you. It's no good to you.

"I suspect they think it's pushing George on. Maybe they think, 'George is going well in this environment, let's not waste the runway'."

