George Russell says Mercedes talks with Max Verstappen are delaying him being offered a new contract

George Russell has suggested Mercedes' continued pursuit of Red Bull's Max Verstappen is delaying an extension to his expiring contract.

Russell has been one of the outstanding drivers on the grid this season, consistently appearing to maximise the performance of his Mercedes to claim victory last time out in Canada, along with four podium finishes before that.

The fact that Mercedes have not extended the 27-year-old's contract, which expires at the end of the season along with his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli's one-year deal, has been a surprise to many in the paddock.

Both driver and team have repeatedly played down the significance of a deal not having been agreed, but speaking ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Russell for the first time admitted it would "help" him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking in May 2025, Toto Wolff said he will not drag out contract talks with George Russell.

Asked whether talks over a deal were ongoing, Russell said: "Yeah, a little bit. No major updates yet.

"It's not something that I'm pressing massively because, as I've always said, the performance is the priority, and I feel with the performance I'm showing at the moment - still in line with the performance I've shown over all these years - I've got zero reasons to be worried.

"But obviously, it does help if there was pen on paper. But let's see."

After Lewis Hamilton decided ahead of the start of last season that he would leave Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025, Silver Arrows team principal Toto Wolff made a very public pursuit of four-time world champion Verstappen.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Red Bull's Max Verstappen controversially collided with George Russell towards the end of the Spanish Grand Prix - earning himself a 10-second penalty.

Having ultimately given the seat to young Italian Antonelli after missing out on Verstappen, Wolff has since played down his interest in the Dutchman, repeatedly claiming he won't "flirt" outside of the good situation he has with his current driver line-up.

However, speaking later on Thursday in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1, Russell appeared to suggest he believes Mercedes are still trying to sign Verstappen from Red Bull.

He said: "From my side, I don't think I have anything really to worry about. I think, as a team, it depends where you put your aspirations.

"We're second best at the moment, maybe third best. We might be overperforming slightly to be second best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Russell takes a dig at Max Verstappen after beating him to take pole in Montreal.

"As Mercedes, they want to be back on top, and if you're going to be back on top you need to make sure you've got the best drivers, the best engineers, the best pit crew, and that's what Mercedes are chasing.

"So, it's only normal that conversations with the likes of Verstappen are ongoing. But from my side, if I'm performing as I'm doing, what have I got to be concerned about? There are two seats in every Formula 1 team."

Russell explains contract 'delay'

It remains to be seen whether Mercedes would attempt to pair Russell with Verstappen, given the pair have intensely feuded on and off track in the past 12 months, most notably in an incredible war of words at last year's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In his group session with the broadcast media on Thursday, without saying Verstappen's name, Russell appeared to hint that possible doubt over pairing himself with his rival was a factor in why his contract hasn't yet been renewed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Slater took a closer look at how the Qatar penalty fallout escalated between George Russell and Max Verstappen after George labelled the Red Bull driver as a 'bully'.

"Toto has made it clear to me that he thinks how I'm performing this year is as good as anybody," Russell said.

"I think there's only one driver that you can debate in terms of performance - these are his words, these are not my words - so that's why I have no concern about the future.

"But there's two seats at every team and I guess he needs to think, who are those two drivers going to be for those two seats, and I guess that's what the delay is."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the Aurstalian GP, Max Verstappen was asked about his relationship with George Russell after the two fell out last season.

After saying as much ahead of his victory in Canada earlier in June, Russell reiterated confidence that he will be on the 2026 grid whether that's with Mercedes or elsewhere.

He told Sky Sports F1: "For sure, I want to be in the seat that's going to give me the best chance to win, and ultimately, nothing would make me happier than winning with Mercedes because they're the ones that helped me get my opportunity and I've built such a relationship with everybody in this team.

"But right now, there's only one thing for me to focus on and that's driving fast. If you're driving quick, there's nothing to worry about. And if you're not, that's when people start talking."

Verstappen: 2026 not really in my mind

Conducting his media duties before Russell on Thursday in Austria, Verstappen had earlier been asked whether he expects to drive for Red Bull next season.

He said: "I've had that question before as well in my life. I don't think we need to talk about that. You want me to repeat what I said last year?

"Again, it's not really in my mind. I'm just driving, trying to push the performance, and then we focus on next year."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Max Verstappen brilliantly wins the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Red Bull win on their 400th F1 race weekend.

Verstappen's short-term future appeared to be uncertain in the early stages of the season as speculation over a release clause fuelled suggestions he could move to Mercedes or Aston Martin.

However, his comfortable position in the top four of the drivers' standings, which he would need to be outside of come the summer break to trigger the release clause, had largely seen the speculation quieted.

Russell's comments are likely to reignite the discussion, with Wolff and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner certain to be quizzed on the topic throughout the weekend.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Austrian Grand Prix

Friday June 27

8.50am: F3 Practice

10am: F2 Practice

12pm: Austrian GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)*

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying*

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying*

3.35pm: Austrian GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)*

5.15pm: The F1 Show*

Saturday June 28

9am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: Austrian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: AUSTRIAN GP QUALIFYING*

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 29

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*

2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up for the 2025 Formula 1 season is a return to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.