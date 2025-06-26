Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver plays down expectations from upgraded car floor being introduced at Austrian GP

Lewis Hamilton has warned Ferrari fans not to expect "much change" from the upgraded floor the team have brought to this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

​​​​​​Hamilton has endured a hugely disappointing debut campaign with Ferrari after joining in a blockbuster switch from Mercedes, with the seven-time world champion having failed to score a grand prix podium finish across his first 11 races in red.

While his team-mate Charles Leclerc has three podiums, there is no doubt Ferrari's car has performed well below pre-season expectations, with many expecting them to be defending constructors' champions McLaren's main challenger.

Ferrari have already tried to remedy their issues with several upgrades but have now prepared an updated version of the crucial car floor.

Hamilton said: "The team have worked really hard to bring a new floor. We don't know what kind of step it is so I'll find out tomorrow."

Later asked whether he is prioritising improving the SF-25 or focusing on competing for titles when new regulations are introduced next year, Hamilton added: "I'm focused more on changes in the background, foundation-building stuff that we need to put in place in order to have a better 2026.

"You always want upgrades so I'm grateful for every little bit, whether it's a small or big piece.

"What I would say is, don't expect much change. Hopefully tomorrow we'll find something that we didn't expect, but again, we don't really know, so we will find out tomorrow.

"Hopefully it will be a step forward in the right direction, and I think that's the most important thing, that we are moving forwards."

Hamilton trying to 'focus on positives' after movie release

While Hamilton admits his first season with Ferrari has been more challenging than he anticipated, the 40-year-old says he is trying to focus on the positive elements of the situation and his life.

Having worked as a producer on F1 The Movie, he revealed he was delighted at the reception for the Hollywood interpretation of the sport starring Brad Pitt after it was released worldwide earlier this week.

Hamilton said: "In terms of the environment that's around me, to be working in this team - would we prefer it if we were just straight away winnings races? I'm sure people in the garage wish we were, but I'm grateful we're going through this process.

"We're doing a lot of building, a lot of changes that need to be made so that we're working towards something positive.

"Then you've got the movie, a lot of great partners, so there are so many positives.

"When you are surrounded by a mixture of those things, it's easy to look at the negatives all the time, especially when that's what most people tend to focus on. But I'm trying to focus on the positives and what an incredible experience it is to be able to be a part of the movie.

"I'm so happy people are enjoying it and being excited by it. The reaction of people in the cinema is unusual - I don't think I've heard it - people laughing and giggling and cheering, so that's definitely been a big highlight for the year."

