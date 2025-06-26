Red Bull: Max Verstappen says Sebastian Vettel will 'always have a space' available at former team

Max Verstappen says he would welcome fellow world champion Sebastian Vettel returning to Red Bull in a leadership role.

Vettel, who won four successive drivers' titles for Red Bull from 2010-2013, revealed earlier this week he is in early talks with Helmut Marko over succeeding the Austrian as an advisor to the team.

Marko, who has played a key role in bringing drivers through the Red Bull junior system into F1, will be out of contract at the end of 2026 and has yet to confirm whether he wants to continue beyond that point, at which time he will be aged 84.

Asked about Vettel on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen said: "It's more than normal that some who has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull… in a sense there's always a spot available.

"I think Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut, even when he left.

"I didn't know that they were talking but I'm sure there's always a space for Seb in any kind of form."

Vettel spent six seasons at Red Bull before leaving to join Ferrari in 2015, with Verstappen being promoted into the senior squad during the 2016 season.

After six seasons with Ferrari, during which he failed to add to his haul of titles, Vettel spent two seasons with Aston Martin before retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

Speaking to Austrian broadcaster ORF earlier this week about the prospect of replacing Marko, Vettel said: "I don't know. There have been some headlines and I still get on really well with Helmut.

"We're also in contact about this, though maybe not so intensively or in-depth yet, but it's possible. What form that might take will have to be seen."

Max: Reports won't impact 'great relationship' with Perez

Verstappen was also asked about another former Red Bull driver during his appearance in Thursday's press conference, after his former team-mate Sergio Perez made headlines with a podcast appearance earlier in the week.

Among Perez's comments during the lengthy interview was a suggestion that Verstappen "holds things in" before letting them out on track, as the Mexican reflected on a rare scrap between the pair during their four seasons as team-mates.

Verstappen insisted that Perez's words had been taken out of context by the media and that he has a "great relationship" with him.

He said: "I think how you word it is not how he meant it. I have a great relationship with Checo. We've always been great team-mates. I have a lot of respect for him, he has a lot of respect for me, and that's it from my side.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing him again soon in the paddock. I still need to give him a helmet of mine. I promised him that. He gave me one of his with a very nice message on it, and I promised him, hopefully around Mexico, that I can give him mine.

"Whatever is written in the media, I know how Checo is and we have a great relationship."

