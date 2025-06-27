Austrian GP: Lando Norris tops Oscar Piastri in second practice as McLaren make dominant start in Spielberg

Lando Norris topped team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren sealed a dominant one-two in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Despite having sat out the opening session earlier on Friday as McLaren fulfilled one of their obligated rookie sessions by running Irish teenager Alex Dunne, Norris was swiftly onto the pace at the Red Bull Ring, setting a time of 1:04.580 to better Piastri by 0.157s.

The display represented an impressive return to action for Norris after he caused a collision with world championship leader Piastri last time out in Canada that caused him to retire from the race, and saw his deficit to his team-mate grow to 22 points.

McLaren, who brought an upgraded front suspension to Spielberg, appear to have an advantage over the rest of the field, with Max Verstappen three tenths back in third despite Red Bull having brought a revised floor edge to their home event.

George Russell, fresh off his first victory of the season in Canada, looked to be McLaren's most likely challenger after topping first practice for Mercedes, but had to settle for sixth in the second session.

Russell did his soft-tyre qualifying simulations earlier than the McLarens on the quickly improving surface, which could explain some of the six-tenth gap between him and Norris.

Lance Stroll took a surprise fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with the Italian team's new floor appearing to have brought little improvement.

Lewis Hamilton fared even worse as he finished 10th while complaining of a lack of pace in his Ferrari. The seven-time world champion also faces a post-session investigation for impeding Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

There was some encouragement for reigning world champion Verstappen, who is 43 points back from Piastri in third in the drivers' standings, as he at least appeared capable of matching McLaren's long-run pace.

In Practice One, 19-year-old Irish driver Dunne announced himself to the paddock by going fourth fastest, finishing within a tenth of team-mate for the session Piastri.

The F2 championship leader has little prospect of progressing to a seat with McLaren any time soon, but delivered a showing that will catapult his name into any possible openings elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Austrian GP Practice Two Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Lando Norris McLaren 1:04.580 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.157 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.318 4) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.442 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.610 6) George Russell Mercedes +0.649 7) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.712 8) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +0.831 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.877 10) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.931 11) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.957 12) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.963 13) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.967 14) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.033 15) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.118 16) Alex Albon Williams +1.185 17) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.234 18) Oliver Bearman Haas +1.255 19) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.338 20) Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.596

Next up for the 2025 Formula 1 season is a return to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix, which is live on Sky Sports F1 this weekend.