Austrian GP: Lando Norris tops Oscar Piastri in second practice as McLaren make dominant start in Spielberg
Lando Norris fastest from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in second practice despite sitting out first session; Max Verstappen third for Red Bull; watch final practice from 11.30am on Saturday with qualifying for the Austrian GP at 3pm, live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 27 June 2025 17:35, UK
Lando Norris topped team-mate Oscar Piastri as McLaren sealed a dominant one-two in second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Despite having sat out the opening session earlier on Friday as McLaren fulfilled one of their obligated rookie sessions by running Irish teenager Alex Dunne, Norris was swiftly onto the pace at the Red Bull Ring, setting a time of 1:04.580 to better Piastri by 0.157s.
The display represented an impressive return to action for Norris after he caused a collision with world championship leader Piastri last time out in Canada that caused him to retire from the race, and saw his deficit to his team-mate grow to 22 points.
McLaren, who brought an upgraded front suspension to Spielberg, appear to have an advantage over the rest of the field, with Max Verstappen three tenths back in third despite Red Bull having brought a revised floor edge to their home event.
George Russell, fresh off his first victory of the season in Canada, looked to be McLaren's most likely challenger after topping first practice for Mercedes, but had to settle for sixth in the second session.
Russell did his soft-tyre qualifying simulations earlier than the McLarens on the quickly improving surface, which could explain some of the six-tenth gap between him and Norris.
Lance Stroll took a surprise fourth for Aston Martin ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, with the Italian team's new floor appearing to have brought little improvement.
Lewis Hamilton fared even worse as he finished 10th while complaining of a lack of pace in his Ferrari. The seven-time world champion also faces a post-session investigation for impeding Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.
There was some encouragement for reigning world champion Verstappen, who is 43 points back from Piastri in third in the drivers' standings, as he at least appeared capable of matching McLaren's long-run pace.
In Practice One, 19-year-old Irish driver Dunne announced himself to the paddock by going fourth fastest, finishing within a tenth of team-mate for the session Piastri.
The F2 championship leader has little prospect of progressing to a seat with McLaren any time soon, but delivered a showing that will catapult his name into any possible openings elsewhere for the 2026 season.
Austrian GP Practice Two Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:04.580
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.157
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.318
|4) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.442
|5) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.610
|6) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.649
|7) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.712
|8) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.831
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.877
|10) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.931
|11) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.957
|12) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.963
|13) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.967
|14) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.033
|15) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.118
|16) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.185
|17) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.234
|18) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1.255
|19) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.338
|20) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.596
Sky Sports F1's Austrian GP schedule
Saturday June 28
9am: F3 Sprint
11.15pm: Austrian GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)
1.10pm: F2 Sprint
2.15pm: Austrian GP Qualifying build-up*
3pm: AUSTRIAN GP QUALIFYING*
5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook
Sunday June 29
7.25am: F3 Feature Race
8.55am: F2 Feature Race
10.40am: Porsche Supercup
12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Austrian GP build-up*
2pm: THE AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX*
4pm: Chequered Flag: Austrian GP reaction*
5pm: Ted's Notebook
*also on Sky Sports Main Event
