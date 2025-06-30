Lando Norris: McLaren driver asks for no hostility for title rival Oscar Piastri at home British GP

Lando Norris hopes McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri is afforded an even-handed reception from the home British Grand Prix crowd when the title rivals take their championship fight to Silverstone this weekend.

In what increasingly appears likely to prove an all-McLaren duel for the Drivers' Championship, the papaya pair are now split by just 15 points in the standings after Norris warmed up for his home race by beating title leader Piastri to victory in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Given his title-challenging status, Norris is sure to receive particularly strong support at Silverstone - where for the first time he also has his grandstand in his name, a sold-out 10,000-strong 'Landostand' located at Stowe corner.

Sitting alongside each other in Sunday's post-race press conference following their fourth one-two of the season, Australia's Piastri was asked whether he had any concerns about receiving a hostile reception at Norris' home event.

Norris first answered, saying: "I mean, I certainly hope that part's not going to happen.

"The British fans are normally very accepting for all of us and especially for us as McLaren.

"So I think the first point should be for all the fans to embrace everyone and to support everyone."

Having raced for Woking-based McLaren since 2023, Piastri then said he had always received good support from the Silverstone fans, although acknowledged it would still only be natural for Norris to enjoy the greater following this weekend in particular.

"A couple of years ago they were chanting my name in the crowd, so that was unexpected," said Piastri.

"I'm not sure I'll quite get that again, which is fair enough. I feel like the fans in general this year have been a bit nicer to us.

"We didn't even have Max Verstappen fans booing us today, so that was a nice change. They've always been very accepting of me.

"Obviously, I race for a British team, and I think they're big fans of everything papaya and that includes both of us. I'm expecting there to be a lot more Lando fans than me fans, but that's fair. It's his home race as well, so I think it'll be fine."

British Grand Prix officials are not expecting any issues either.

Stuart Pringle, Silverstone's managing director, told Sky Sports News: "I'm absolutely certain. Everybody loves good sport here at Silverstone and that's a great battle at the front amongst those two team-mates.

"We've got knowledgeable fans here, people who love the sport.

"Silverstone delivers time and time again. Seventy-five years of running racing here and it continues to give us great racing with this modern generation of cars."

'A place I want to win more than anymore else'

The nature of his impressive win ahead of Piastri at the Red Bull Ring will likely make Norris favourite to triumph again at Silverstone, where he has finished second and third respectively in each of the past two seasons.

A first realistic chance of a home victory slipped away, though, last year due to strategy mistakes in a race of changeable weather conditions.

Twelve months on as he prepares for his seventh British GP, Norris told Sky Sports F1: "I'm excited.

"It's the best race of the year. I've got my own grandstand and everything, so very excited."

He added in the press conference: "I don't think there's any more pressure. Of course, it's a place I want to win more than anywhere else, but it doesn't change anything. It just puts a bit more of a smile on my face every morning when I wake up.

"It probably distracts me in a good way more than anything. Now I've got my own grandstand, and I've got more reasoning for different things. More of a positive distraction, I would say, more than a pressure."

Thursday July 3

2pm: Drivers' Press Conference

6pm: The F1 Show Special

Friday July 4

8.45am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Saturday July 5

9.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*

4.55pm: F4 Race 1

5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 6

8.15am: F4 Race 2

9.25am: F3 Feature Race

11am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*

6pm: Ted's Notebook*

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

