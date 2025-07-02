Max Verstappen open to Mercedes switch as talks with Red Bull driver intensify, report Sky in Italy

Max Verstappen is open to leaving Red Bull to join Mercedes for the 2026 Formula 1 season with talks intensifying ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, according to Sky in Italy.

Speculation about Verstappen's future ramped up at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend when George Russell told Sky Sports F1 that he has not been given a new Mercedes contract beyond 2025 due to the team having "ongoing conversations" with Verstappen.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff confirmed there were "conversations behind closed doors" taking place, and now, Sky in Italy are reporting that talks have intensified, with Verstappen willing to free himself from his current Red Bull contract which runs until 2028.

The report says the Mercedes board are unsure if the signing of Verstappen is necessary, given they could have the car to beat following the introduction of new regulations in 2026, and therefore would not need the driver who is widely seen as the best on the grid.

Sky Sports News understands Verstappen has not indicated he wants to leave Red Bull early, nor has there been an official approach from Mercedes for the reigning F1 world champion.

But Verstappen has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Red Bull after this season in the scenario he is not in the top four of the Drivers' Championship at the start of the F1 summer break, which follows the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3.

Verstappen is currently third in the standings, nine points ahead of Russell and 36 points in front of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with three rounds until the summer break. A maximum of 83 points can be won across those three events, with Belgium being a Sprint weekend.

F1 Drivers' Championship Driver Team Points 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 216 2) Lando Norris McLaren 201 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull 155 4) George Russell Mercedes 146 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 119

F1 points system Position 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th Points 25 18 15 12 10 8 6 4 2 1 Points (Sprint) 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1

Sky Sports News also understands a huge sum of money would be required to buy Verstappen out of his current Red Bull contract, potentially in excess of £100m.

Both Russell and his teenage Italian team-mate Kimi Antonelli do not have deals for Mercedes next year, but it is largely assumed it would be the Brit to make way should Verstappen make the switch.

In the event Russell were to be let go by Mercedes, Sky in Italy said Red Bull and Aston Martin would be the most likely landing spots for the 27-year-old.

An F1 insider has disputed the accuracy of the way in which the reporting suggests Mercedes handle driver contracts.

What have Wolff and Horner said?

Speaking after Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, from which Verstappen retired after he was hit by Antonelli on the first lap, Wolff said a decision about Mercedes' driver line-up for next year would come in August.

"You need to be respectable towards the stakeholders in all of that process - the organisation, the drivers, everybody," said Wolff on the timeline for a decision.

"You need to understand the way forward. I don't want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait or not taking any decisions when it should be taken.

"I feel we are in a good space, we're [in] June, there are lots of discussions around.

"I've been open with it, transparent. And at a certain stage, in the next couple of months, until the summer break, everything is going to be done."

Verstappen signed a Red Bull contract until 2028 in 2022 but has consistently said he does not want to race in F1 into his late 30s, with eyes on other motorsport categories and events including the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The 27-year-old won a fourth successive drivers' title in 2024 but there was speculation over his Red Bull future amid several off-track issues at the team, including a feud between his father Jos Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner.

Speculation returned earlier this year, seemingly due to Red Bull's lack of performance against McLaren, and Verstappen not being able to fight for a record-equalling fifth consecutive title.

Asked in Austria about the comments from Russell and Wolff, Horner dismissed speculation around Verstappen as "noise".

"I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We are very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028," he told Sky Sports F1 in Austria.

"So, anything is entirely speculative that is being said, but we tend not to pay too much attention to it."

Asked whether Mercedes were attempting to destabilise Red Bull at their home race, Horner added: "I can imagine that George is frustrated he hasn't been given a contract yet, but that's between him and his team.

"The situation with Max, we know clearly where we're at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and, obviously, within any contract it remains confidential between the parties."

What do Brundle and Chandhok think?

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"I think George Russell is nervous and is ringing around a bit. There's no smoke without fire.

"2026 is the biggest change in F1 for the chassis and power unit. Mercedes will be there or thereabouts as well.

"Can Max actually get out of his contract? Something is up."

Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok:

"We don't know what the thresholds are in terms of him being able to extricate himself from the Red Bull contract, but if you were Max Verstappen, you would look next year at the performance of the top teams and then pick and choose where you want to go in the future.

Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with coverage from Thursday to Sunday's race at 3pm.