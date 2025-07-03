George Russell: Mercedes driver confident of remaining with team amid speculation over Max Verstappen joining from Red Bull

George Russell says he doesn't think he'll be "going anywhere" amid speculation he could be replaced at Mercedes by Max Verstappen.

Russell told Sky Sports F1 ahead of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix that he believed an extension to his expiring contract is being held up by his team's pursuit of Verstappen, before Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed he was in "conversations" over signing the Dutchman.

The fact that Russell and Verstappen have feuded on and off track during the last year has led most to assume it would be the Brit, rather than team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who would make way if Mercedes convinced the world champion to join.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater explains everything you need to know about Mercedes' interest in world champion Max Verstappen.

However, speaking on Thursday in a press conference ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix, Russell expressed confidence that he will remain with the Silver Arrows and appeared to suggest he believes Wolff could pair him with Verstappen.

Russell said: "Every team has two seats available and it's normal that every team is considering what the future holds, and I don't take that personally because I made it clear from the beginning that I'm happy to be team-mates with anybody.

"So, of course there's lots of conversations, lots of rumours, and all of these being pointed towards me, but from my side, that isn't really going to be the case.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid fresh rumours from Sky Italy that Max Verstappen is in talks with Mercedes, Sky Sports' Martin Brundle gives his opinion on the possible move.

"I want to continue with Mercedes into the future. The fact is, Toto has never let me down. He's always given me his word, but he's also got to do what's right for his team, which includes me, but it also includes the thousands of people who work for Mercedes.

"For me, it's nothing to worry about because I don't think I'll be going anywhere. And whoever my team-mate will be, it doesn't concern me either."

Russell: No lack of interest from other teams

The most obvious landing spots for Russell should he be forced out of Mercedes would be a direct swap to Red Bull, or a move to the ambitious Aston Martin, who have also been linked with Verstappen.

The 27-year-old confirmed he has received interest from other teams, but said the fact Mercedes also act as his management limits his control over the situation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Toto Wolff confirmed Mercedes are having 'conversations' over signing Verstappen.

Asked whether he is confident he would land a seat matching his ambition and status should he leave Mercedes, Russell said: "Yeah, pretty confident, to be honest. Because I think what I've proven so far has been plenty enough.

"Any teams who did reach out in the past, I said, 'I am loyal to Mercedes, that's where my future lies'.

"And ultimately, Mercedes are my managers, so it has to be dealt through Mercedes in the first place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the British Grand Prix.

"There hasn't been a lack of interest, let's say. But I've been focused on my side. I am loyal to Mercedes.

"At the end of the day, everything will work itself out, and the likelihood that I'm not at Mercedes next year, I think is exceptionally low."

Friday July 4

8.45am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the British Grand Prix.

Saturday July 5

9.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*

4.55pm: F4 Race 1

5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 6

8.15am: F4 Race 2

9.25am: F3 Feature Race

11am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*

6pm: Ted's Notebook*

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with coverage from Thursday to Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.