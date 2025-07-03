Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says it would be 'amazing' to spend entire F1 career with team despite Mercedes speculation

Max Verstappen says he still wants to achieve the "amazing" feat of spending his entire Formula 1 career with Red Bull, despite speculation linking the world champion with a move to Mercedes.

The Dutchman's future has dominated the build-up to this weekend's British Grand Prix after Mercedes driver George Russell said last week in Austria that his own contract extension was being held up by the Silver Arrows' pursuit of Verstappen.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff then confirmed he was in "conversations" over trying to sign Verstappen, who is tied to Red Bull until 2028 but is understood to have clauses in his contract that could enable him to leave the Milton Keynes squad earlier.

Asked on Thursday at Silverstone whether he could imagine driving for another F1 team, Verstappen said: "I'm going to say no, because if I say yes, people will make up headlines again, and that's not what I want.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports reporter Craig Slater explains everything you need to know about Mercedes' interest in world champion Verstappen

"I always said to the team it would be ideal, and I think they think the same way, to finish off my career in Formula 1 with one team.

"I think that would be something amazing, and that's what we are still trying to achieve."

'It's difficult to chase being in the fastest car'

Verstappen has won four successive drivers' titles with Red Bull but his remarkable streak looks set to come to an end this year with McLaren dominating as the season approaches its halfway point.

Oscar Piastri leads team-mate Lando Norris by 15 points at the top of the standings, with Verstappen 61 points off the Australian in third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid fresh rumours from Sky Italy that Verstappen is in talks with Mercedes, Sky Sports' Martin Brundle gives his opinion on the possible move

Along with Red Bull's relative lack of performance this season, there has also been speculation that the team are behind the likes of Mercedes in the development of a new engine for 2026, when radically different regulations are being introduced to the sport.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he is happy and satisfied at Red Bull, Verstappen said: "I think that's a story in life because you can always see the grass is always greener on the other side, that's what they say, right?

"I think you always have to just stay calm and enjoy also what you are doing because, I think up until now, I've had a lot of success. This season is maybe not what we want as a team, but that can happen as well. Sometimes you just have to try to accept that as well.

"Then of course other people make up more stories, but that's not for me. I know what I have, I know what I can do, and that's fine."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of the British Grand Prix, George Russell says he does not think he will be going anywhere despite rumours of Verstappen joining Mercedes

On the topic of whether he owes it to himself to try to be in the fastest car on the grid, Verstappen added: "That is anyway difficult in Formula 1 to always try to be in the fastest car, because then you have to look into the future. Who would have known that two years ago this would be the case now?

"That is also something that I don't really spend a lot of focus on. I think the only focus that I have at the moment is just trying to improve the situation.

"We are not where we want to be, I think that's quite clear, but at the same time, next year a lot can change again. So even if you try to chase the fastest car now, it might not be the fastest car next year.

"That's exactly what F1 is about. Sometimes you luck in, you win three-four-five-six-seven-eight titles, who knows? That's also part of the game."

Friday July 4

8.45am: F3 Practice

9.55am: F2 Practice

12pm: British GP Practice One (session starts at 12.30pm)

1.55pm: F3 Qualifying

2.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3.35pm: British GP Practice Two (session starts at 4pm)

5.15pm: The F1 Show

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the British Grand Prix

Saturday July 5

9.10am: F3 Sprint

11.15pm: British GP Practice Three (session starts at 11.30am)

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*

4.55pm: F4 Race 1

5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 6

8.15am: F4 Race 2

9.25am: F3 Feature Race

11am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*

6pm: Ted's Notebook*

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

Next up in the 2025 Formula 1 season is the big one, the British Grand Prix at Silverstone - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase with coverage from Thursday to Sunday's race at 3pm. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.