Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver says change at F1 team 'work in progress' amid 'compromises' to improve

Lewis Hamilton says improvement to Ferrari's communication and race weekend workflows remain a "work in progress" as he reaches the halfway point of his maiden season at the team.

This weekend's British Grand Prix is the 12th race of the 24-round campaign, with Silverstone to be the first time seven-time champion Hamilton has driven in Ferrari red in front of his home crowd.

Despite high pre-season expectations after a strong finish to 2024, Ferrari's campaign has largely underwhelmed so far, with the team's hopes of challenging for the world championship against dominant McLaren not materialising.

Hamilton, meanwhile, continues to adapt to the team car and working practices after 12 years at Mercedes, with the Briton yet to finish on a Grand Prix podium. Team-mate Charles Leclerc has claimed four top-three finishes so far.

With six more months to go until the dawn of one of F1's biggest-ever rules overhauls, when Ferrari are hoping to finally get back to title-contending ways, Hamilton was asked on Thursday whether he was happy with the team's preparation of areas outside of the 2026 car itself - such as communication, upgrades and workflows - and if they already had margin in those for the rest of this year.

But he replied: "The answer is no. It's a work in progress.

"There are changes I'm trying to implement and make. It seems to be quite a slow process but there is change and we are improving.

"You want everything to happen now, as soon as possible.

"This is a year where I am literally trying to build that foundation with the team. We are getting to know each other.

"We both work differently and so there are compromises and there are changes we are making to try and prepare ourselves the best."

'I'd never want to do the same thing as my team-mate' - Hamilton explains Austria strategy request

Speaking beforehand to the written media at Silverstone, Hamilton gave an example of how he felt he and Ferrari were still learning to adapt to each other from last week's Austrian Grand Prix.

Running several seconds behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in last Sunday's middle stint in third and fourth places respectively, and with no real threat from Mercedes' George Russell behind, Hamilton requested to the team's pit wall to be kept out longer ahead of his second and final pit stop.

However, he was kept on their existing plan and stopped one lap after Leclerc, with the team-mates eventually crossing the line nine seconds apart.

Asked if they had spoken about it since last Sunday, Hamilton said: "Even just probably an hour ago, I brought it up. I mentioned it after the race then we had time to reflect on it.

"I think the team's best view was they just wanted to make sure they secured third and fourth, which is totally fine. But I said, 'look I'm not here to start fourth and finish fourth, I'm racing for every little bit that we can gain'.

"In a scenario like that, for example, they had us on exactly the same strategy. I think we went both medium-hard-medium, I said I would have done medium-medium-hard so at least I was offset at the end. I'd never want to do the same thing as my team-mate, ever.

"Then that last stint we were not under pressure from the cars behind and they said 'yeah, but you would have got overtaken by Charles towards the end. I said 'well, there could have been a Safety Car. At that point there was no risk in taking a gamble and I said 'I never want to get to a point where I'm ignoring you, so what we're doing is we are working on our communication.

"We are still getting to know each other and how we like to operate, and that's understood."

Can Hamilton deliver first Ferrari podium on home soil?

Hamilton returns to Silverstone a year on from his record-extending ninth victory at the circuit - a particularly emotional triumph for the then-Mercedes driver given it was his first win anywhere in F1 for two-and-a-half years.

This time the 40-year-old is bidding to end another unprecedented sequence in his glittering career - 13 races without a podium finish.

Hamilton has, though, finished on the last 12 Silverstone podiums and said: "I'm hopeful we will be in a similar position to Austria but I have never focused too much on Ferrari's performance here in the past.

"If it's a dry day, McLaren will walk off into the distance. But you never know what will happen here with the wind and rain.

"The crowd will make a big difference, so I'm hoping they help us get a bit closer."

And whether he can dream of a stunning 10th victory, he said: "I really don't know and I would never want to jinx it. In my heart I'm hoping for a strong weekend.

"I've not had a podium yet so this would be a special place to have that. I'm hoping the amazing support we have here can make a difference."

