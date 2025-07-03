Lando Norris says he is 'working on' becoming Britain's best F1 driver but pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton
Lando Norris is the leading British driver in the 2025 Drivers' Championship, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton behind him; watch the British Grand Prix this week live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Friday's practice sessions at 12.30pm and 4pm
Thursday 3 July 2025 17:50, UK
Lando Norris has admitted he is unsure as to whether he is currently Britain's top Formula 1 driver but says he is "working on" establishing his status as the nation's best.
Norris is one of four Brits, along with Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Oliver Bearman, who will enjoy home support at this weekend's British Grand Prix.
The 25-year-old, who trails his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri by 15 points at the top of the standings as they both chase a maiden drivers' title, is comfortably clear of Russell in fourth and Hamilton in sixth.
Despite his strong position, Norris admitted seven-time world champion Hamilton, who has won a record 105 F1 races, would likely be ahead of him in many people's estimations.
Norris said: "I have the best chance of winning the race, I would say, and of course the one who's most likely fighting for the championship this season.
"Am I British number one? I don't know. I don't know how much you take history into account.
"I think if you still take history into account, then Lewis is quite convincingly at the top. A lot more race wins and poles and championships than anyone else really, put together.
"Maybe I'm the favourite of the weekend from a British point of view, but I don't know. That's your [the media's] job to put the numbers on people, not mine.
"It would be nice. That's my goal. It's the same as it is with any sportsman in whatever series they are, tennis, golf. You want to be number one, but I would say I've not proven myself to be that yet, but it's something I'm working on."
'Silverstone win would trump Monaco triumph'
Three victories this season have taken Norris' career total of wins to seven, with the most special to date - in his eyes - coming at May's Monaco Grand Prix.
Norris appeared unsure whether he would stand by his pre-Monaco assertion that he would trade in all his race wins (five at the time) for a first victory at Silverstone.
He said: "I think it's tough to ever put something above Monaco, but I said it before Monaco that if I could win anything, if I could swap all race wins for one, it would be for a Silverstone win. So, it's a plan.
"Obviously, a lot of work, a lot of things to do before then, but Monaco is special.
"I think they'll be very different, for different reasons. Monaco is just the history, what it means to everyone and the people that have won there.
"Silverstone is because it's my home race, and the British fans and the Lando fans, all those guys.
"So, different reasons, but it'll be the one that probably puts the biggest smile on my face, bigger than Monaco, and it's the one that since I was a kid and since I first started watching Formula 1 that I've wanted to win the most."
Norris hoping for 'home advantage'
Norris bounced back from the disappointment of causing a collision with Piastri in Canada to win from pole position last time out in Austria, reigniting his title challenge.
McLaren have brought upgrades to the MCL39 designed to increase Norris' comfort in the cockpit after he struggled during the early stages of the season with what he described as a "lack of feeling" at the front of the car.
He remains wary that a strong showing in Austria does not guarantee success at Silverstone, but is hopeful the combination of his updated car and home advantage will enable him to maintain his momentum.
Norris said: "I definitely felt a little bit more back on track in Austria, but it's not a guarantee that I'm going to have the same feelings here.
"Sometimes it can be very track specific, tarmac specific, tyre temperature, whatever. I certainly felt better, certainly felt more back in the rhythm.
"My qualifying lap in Q3 was one of the best I've ever done. I certainly got that feeling, a bit more of the old me back, but I'm also not one to ever just say I'm back.
"I think I've got to prove that with consistency and prove it to myself as always. Austria just gives you more motivation coming here to try and achieve a similar thing to last weekend.
"You always want to feel like your home race gives you a bit more of an advantage. So, I hope that's the case this weekend."
