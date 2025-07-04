FIA election: Tim Mayer to run for president against Mohammed Ben Sulayem to head up world motorsport
Challenger comes forward to run against incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem in December's FIA presidential election; watch the British Grand Prix this week live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase, with Friday's practice sessions at 12.30pm and 4pm
Friday 4 July 2025 09:35, UK
Former leading F1 steward Tim Mayer has announced he will challenge Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the presidency of the FIA in December's election.
Mayer, a long-time official in US motorsport and the son of McLaren co-founder Teddy, confirmed he had joined the race in a press conference near Silverstone on Friday morning ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix.
Launching his campaign, Mayer said: "It's called FIA Forward because it's time for new energy, new focus and renewed integrity at the heart of our federation."
Mayer was an F1 steward for 15 years but last November said he had been sacked from the role by text message amid fallout from the United States GP when, in his separate role as alternate delegate for the grands prix in the USA, had led the Circuit of the Americas in a right of review hearing after it was fined €500,000, €350,000 of which was suspended until December 2026, after a track invasion by fans as the race finished.
Asked if his candidature was borne out of 'revenge' Mayer insisted: "It really isn't. His asking me to step down as a Formula 1 steward presented me with an opportunity to reflect on the values of the FIA. What do we want the organisation to be?
"This time has brought into focus my view that we really need to have a professional organisation, one that values our volunteers and Member Clubs, is looking for growth - particularly for the under-served countries. I've always been passionate about the FIA, and what happened last year increased that passion rather than diminished it."
Two-time World Rally champion Carlos Sainz Snr, the father of the Williams driver, last week announced that he would not be running having ultimately decided that "circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my candidacy".
The FIA election takes place on December 12 at its general assembly in Uzbekistan, where the global member clubs of motorsport's governing body will elect a president for the next four-year term.
Ben Sulaymen, himself a former rally driver, won the last election against Briton Graham Stoker in December 2021 after the long-serving Jean Todt stood down having reached the FIA's three-term limit.
"Four years ago, Mohammed came up with some very good ideas," said Mayer.
"His manifesto was bought into by all the clubs and he talked about empowerment, transparency and reform which are all values I completely believe it. However, we've never had less transparency that we have now and reform has meant a concentration of power in one office which goes against the meaning of the word."
