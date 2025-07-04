Max Verstappen: Christian Horner 'impossible to say 100 per cent' Red Bull driver will stay with team

Christian Horner says it is "impossible to say 100 per cent" that Max Verstappen will be driving for Red Bull in 2026.

Sky Italy reported on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix that talks between Verstappen and Mercedes are intensifying and the Dutchman is open to a shock move to the Silver Arrows.

The 27-year-old's future has dominated the last week in F1 after Mercedes' George Russell and Toto Wolff admitted "conversations" were taking place with Verstappen, who has a Red Bull contract until 2028.

"We have a great relationship with Max. We know where we stand within the agreement, which will always remain confidential between him and the team," Horner told Sky Italy.

"We are just focused on performing. If things stay as they are, 100 per cent he will be with us next year."

Pushed further on whether he meant it was certain Verstappen would stay, Horner added: "It's impossible to say 100 per cent. Is it clear George Russell will 100 per cent be at Mercedes next year?"

Verstappen has repeatedly avoided stating he will be at Red Bull next season. Sky Sports News understands Verstappen has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave Red Bull after this season, in the scenario he is not in the top four of the Drivers' Championship at the start of the F1 summer break, following the Hungarian Grand Prix on August 3.

Verstappen is currently third in the standings, nine points ahead of Russell and 36 points in front of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with three rounds until the summer break. A maximum of 83 points can be won across those three events, with Belgium being a Sprint weekend.

For the first time, Horner publicly admitted there are performance clauses in Verstappen's contract.

"The contracts between the drivers and and the teams are always going to remain confidential. With any drivers contract, there is an element of a performance mechanism and that exists within Max's contract," he said.

"Absolutely, his intention is that he will be there and driving for us in 2026. It's inevitable that he's of huge interest to any other team in in the pit lane.

"George triggered all this speculation, probably trying to leverage his own situation and force clarity, which you can understand because he's driven a very good season as well this year.

"Inevitably, there will always be speculation about that. I think the most important thing is that clarity exists between Max and the team."

Horner: Red Bull sit 'fairly comfortably' with Verstappen situation

Sky Sports News understands there has not been an official approach from Mercedes for Verstappen, who has been part of Red Bull since 2014 and made his F1 debut with Toro Rosso in 2015 before joining the Red Bull F1 team in 2016 where he's won four world titles.

Horner said: "What's most important is the relationship between the driver and the team. There's an agreement that defines that as well.

"Everybody's very clear on where we're at. Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career. All his success has come in Red Bull cars and he's a big part of our team.

"He has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him. While there's always going to be speculation and noise, I think we all sit fairly comfortable with where we're at and what the situation is. We can't control the narrative of others. Internally, we know where we're at."

Next year will see F1's biggest rule change ever with a new era of car that will change the pecking order. It is widely accepted Mercedes will be very competitive, given they dominated F1 in the early stages of the turbo-hybrid era - the last time there was an engine change.

Red Bull are making their own power units in partnership with Ford and history shows it is difficult for a new engine manufacturer to be front-runners immediately, which adds to the speculation surrounding whether Verstappen would enjoy that scenario.

"Things go in cycles and sport goes in cycles. We've had two incredibly successful cycles in Formula 1, and what we want to do is build towards the next cycle," said Horner.

"Of course, we want that to be with Max, but we understand the pressure that there is next year, with us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer. The challenge of that is enormous.

"But we've got a hugely capable group of people. We've invested significantly. We've got a great culture within the team. Who knows? To expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is…it would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were, or for any manufacturer.

"But I think we're going to be in a competitive position, potentially even to where we are today relative to our other PU manufacturers. There's everything to play for.

"What's great is having it all under one roof, chassis engineers sitting next to engine engineers. That shouldn't be underestimated when you're talking about the packaging..

"When you've got the ability to have those groups communicating and talking with each other directly over a cup of coffee and within the same facility, that is priceless, and that will pay dividends. Maybe it won't be in '26, but '27, '28, and beyond, long term for Red Bull, 100 per cent it is the right thing."

