British GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice Three, Lewis Hamilton shows promise as Ferrari's Silverstone surge continues

Charles Leclerc underlined that Ferrari appear genuine contenders at the British Grand Prix by setting the pace in a final practice session which saw little to choose from between the resurgent Italian team, McLaren and Red Bull.

Setting up what looks likely to be an almightily close battle for Silverstone pole between at least those three teams - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase at 3pm - Leclerc's fastest time of 1:25.498 was less than a tenth of a second faster than McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in the second Ferrari but was on course to better Leclerc's best time through the first two sectors of the lap before an untimely red flag arrived just as he entered the lap's final corners, forcing him to slow down.

Lando Norris took fourth, just 0.108s back on Leclerc's pace, in the second McLaren before a big gap to the rest of the top 10, led by Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull.

George Russell was only eighth with Mercedes off the pace so far despite the arrival of the kind of cooler conditions they prefer on Saturday.

Gabriel Bortoleto brought out a late red flag during practice three after this huge spin into the gravel

The session ended in dramatic style with Gabriel Bortoleto spinning off at high-speed in his Sauber and then Haas' Oliver Bearman crashing on his way into the pit lane.

As expected, temperatures have dropped for Saturday's running, with leaden skies above Silverstone replacing the sunny conditions of Friday.

A Silverstone track marshal made the most of her time to shine, hitting the Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIUUU' celebration whilst collecting a part of Ollie Bearman's Haas car

The threat of afternoon rain showers has, however, subsided.

More to follow...

British GP Practice Three Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.498 2) Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.068 3) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.087 4) Lando Norris McLaren +0.108 5) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.606 6) Oliver Bearman Haas +0.614 7) Alex Albon Williams +0.621 8) George Russell Mercedes +0.627 9) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.631 10) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.758 11) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.834 12) Carlos Sainz Williams +0.834 13) Esteban Ocon Haas +0.879 14) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.924 15) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.001 16) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.003 17) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.396 18) Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.099 19) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.102 20) Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.380

Saturday July 5

1.10pm: F2 Sprint

2.15pm: British GP Qualifying build-up*

3pm: BRITISH GP QUALIFYING*

4.55pm: F4 Race 1

5.40pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the British Grand Prix

Sunday July 6

8.15am: F4 Race 2

9.25am: F3 Feature Race

11am: F2 Feature Race

1.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: British GP build-up*

3pm: THE BRITISH GRAND PRIX*

5pm: Chequered Flag: British GP reaction*

6pm: Ted's Notebook*

*also on Sky Sports Main Event

