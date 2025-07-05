British GP: Charles Leclerc tops Practice Three, Lewis Hamilton shows promise as Ferrari's Silverstone surge continues
Ferrari appear to have finally arrived in F1 2025 with Charles Leclerc outpacing McLaren and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton also flying before untimely red flag; watch Qualifying later on Saturday at 3pm, with build-up from 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase
Saturday 5 July 2025 13:06, UK
Charles Leclerc underlined that Ferrari appear genuine contenders at the British Grand Prix by setting the pace in a final practice session which saw little to choose from between the resurgent Italian team, McLaren and Red Bull.
Setting up what looks likely to be an almightily close battle for Silverstone pole between at least those three teams - live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Showcase at 3pm - Leclerc's fastest time of 1:25.498 was less than a tenth of a second faster than McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton finished only 11th in the second Ferrari but was on course to better Leclerc's best time through the first two sectors of the lap before an untimely red flag arrived just as he entered the lap's final corners, forcing him to slow down.
Lando Norris took fourth, just 0.108s back on Leclerc's pace, in the second McLaren before a big gap to the rest of the top 10, led by Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull.
George Russell was only eighth with Mercedes off the pace so far despite the arrival of the kind of cooler conditions they prefer on Saturday.
The session ended in dramatic style with Gabriel Bortoleto spinning off at high-speed in his Sauber and then Haas' Oliver Bearman crashing on his way into the pit lane.
As expected, temperatures have dropped for Saturday's running, with leaden skies above Silverstone replacing the sunny conditions of Friday.
The threat of afternoon rain showers has, however, subsided.
More to follow...
British GP Practice Three Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:25.498
|2) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.068
|3) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.087
|4) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.108
|5) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+0.606
|6) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.614
|7) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.621
|8) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.627
|9) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.631
|10) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.758
|11) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+0.834
|12) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.834
|13) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.879
|14) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.924
|15) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.001
|16) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.003
|17) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.396
|18) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.099
|19) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2.102
|20) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+2.380
