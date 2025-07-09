Christian Horner: Red Bull F1 team principal sacked after 20 years in charge of Milton Keynes outfit

Christian Horner has been sacked by Red Bull with immediate effect after 20 years as team principal of the Formula 1 team.

Horner has been in charge of Red Bull since 2005, leading them to six Constructors and eight Drivers' Championships.

Laurent Mekies has been appointed as CEO of Red Bull Racing, stepping up from the Racing Bulls team.

"We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years," said Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

"With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

"Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Horner has overseen two periods of dominance by Red Bull in Formula 1, with Sebastian Vettel and the team winning four consecutive drivers' and constructors' championships from 2010-2013 and Max Verstappen winning the last four drivers' championships from 2021-2024. Red Bull were also constructors' champions in 2022 and 2023.

Red Bull's achievements under Horner Eight Drivers' World Championship titles

Six Constructors' Championship titles

124 wins

107 pole positions

287 podium finishes

Horner has faced a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track.

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

Red Bull has seen several high-profile figures leave over the past 18 months, including legendary designer Adrian Newey to Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to Sauber.

Horner's last race in charge was Sunday's British GP at Silverstone, where Verstappen started on pole position but finished fifth after a spin in the wet.

Four-time champion Verstappen is 69 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri at the halfway point of the season.

Red Bull are currently fourth in the constructors' standings, 288 points behind leaders McLaren with Ferrari and Mercedes also ahead of them in the standings.

A loss of support and strains in the team

Analysis from Sky Sports News' Craig Slater:

"In terms of why Horner and Red Bull have parted ways, we have to look at the fault lines which have been at that team for some time now.

"Part of that is the divided ownership of the team. Forty-nine per cent of the Red Bull company is owned by the Mateschitz family, Mark Mateschitz, the son of Dietrich Mateschitz. That Austrian-owned section had largely been in control of the various sporting projects, particularly the F1 team.

"Fifty-one per cent was Thai owned, Chalerm Yoovidhya who had previously been an ally of Christian Horner's and had supported him while those investigations into some issues at the company involving Christian Horner that had been ongoing for the last couple of years, the female member of staff making allegations against Christian Horner which two internal investigations cleared him of.

"Chalerm Yoovidhya stood by Christian Horner during this time. My understanding is that support eventually has gone away.

"The other aspect to all of this has been the uneasy relationship between Horner and the Verstappens, particularly Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen's father.

"In the last year or so you've had a whole number of high-profile people leave the team. Jonathan Wheatley, Adrian Newey, the top designer, Rob Marshall, who's been very successful at McLaren and other members of staff as well.

"Red Bull have been trying to build an engine for 2026 but I think the perceived strains within the team and the ebbing away of success on track and the fact that maybe the image of the team, and image is a big thing for Red Bull remember they are selling a drink... They've seemed an unhappy team, that's the only way to put it, in the last couple of years.

"It's still a big surprise because this was a team still winning races, winning races this year and Christian Horner has been absolutely instrumental to that team becoming what it is today. He's built it up from a very small operation.

"I think this is the ultimate end of the power struggle which has been apparent in that team in the last couple of years and ultimately it's a power struggle which Christian Horner has lost."

