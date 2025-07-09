Christian Horner sacked: Martin Brundle says Max Verstappen more likely to stay at Red Bull after team principal sacked

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen is "more likely" to stay at Red Bull after Christian Horner was sacked by the team on Wednesday.

Horner, who will be replaced by Racing Bulls' Laurent Mekies, had been Red Bull boss since the team was founded in 2005, overseeing six Constructors' and eight Drivers' Championships.

The 51-year-old is yet to comment on his sacking but Brundle says "no reason" was given to Horner when told of his departure.

"It is not completely out of the blue, given the problems in the team. I'm quite sad about it. I consider Christian a friend and he's done an incredible job for 20 years," Brundle told Sky Sports News.

"He's won an awful lot of races and world championships for drivers and the team. He took it from what was the Stewart team and Jaguar, into a massive campus in Milton Keynes and [had] an awful lot of success and a huge trophy cabinet.

"It's not too difficult to feel in the F1 paddock and to observe and hear that things were not particularly rosy."

Brundle suggests the death of Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022 caused a long power struggle which has now resulted in Horner's sacking nearly three years on.

"Dietrich was the 49 per cent owner of Red Bull who started it with the Yoovidhya family," he said.

"He was in charge. Nothing happened without Mateschitz signing it off. He was the absolute leader of that group. Since his death, it started to go wrong.

Horner has faced a turbulent last 18 months on and off the track after allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague were dismissed following an appeal last summer. Horner denied the accusations throughout.

Last year, a public feud between Max Verstappen's father Jos and Horner went on throughout the year, leading to question marks around Max's future at Red Bull.

It coincided with Red Bull no longer having the car to beat on the track as their rivals caught up in 2024, although Verstappen held on to win a fourth consecutive drivers' title.

But, in the last month, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed he is having "conversations" with the Verstappen camp over a shock move to the Silver Arrows.

Brundle said: "It perhaps makes it more likely that the Verstappens [Jos and Max] will stay there. I think it became quite personal.

"Every point, podium and victory Max has through his own genius driving, is in a Red Bull car. He's often said he wants to see his career out at Red Bull if he can. They are debuting their own engine for the first time next year, in what will be the biggest change in F1 history of car and power unit, at the same time.

"Christian has been in the driving seat of that aspect of the team completely. Max has an exit clause based on where he is in the world championship at the end of this month.

"Does this mean he's more likely to go or stay? I can only surmise it means he's more likely to stay at the team."

Brundle: Mekies has done great job at Racing Bulls

Red Bull will begin a new chapter from the next F1 race in Belgium on July 25-27, live on Sky Sports F1, as Mekies becomes just the second boss in charge of the outfit.

Mekies joined Red Bull's sister team, then called Toro Rosso, in 2006 as an engineer, then joined the FIA as safety director in 2014 and deputy race director in 2017.

He made the switch to Ferrari in 2018 as sporting director before returning to the Red Bull family at the start of 2024 as team principal at Racing Bulls.

"We are seeing people like this more and more now becoming a team boss," said Brundle.

"Look at the incredible job Andrea Stella is doing at McLaren, James Vowles at Williams - people with a technical background are in the driving seat of that aspect.

"Laurent has done a great job at Racing Bulls and they have seen that within the Red Bull group and immediately moved that over.

"Jonathan Wheatley, who would have fancied that job big time, has moved over to Sauber, which will become Audi, and perhaps the fact he fancied Christian's job expeditated that.

"Alan Permane, who is taking over Mekies at Racing Bulls, has a huge amount of experience of the operational side of an F1 team too."

