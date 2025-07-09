Christian Horner: Former Red Bull team principal says sacking came as a 'shock' in tearful farewell speech

Christian Horner admitted his sacking as Red Bull team principal had come as a "shock" as he made a tearful farewell speech at the team's factory.

The 51-year-old was informed of his dismissal - after 20 years in charge - on Tuesday but was given the opportunity to address his former employees at Red Bull's UK base in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

Sky Sports News has obtained footage of Horner's farewell speech, during which he broke down in tears and received lengthy ovations from his former colleagues.

Horner said: "Yesterday, I was informed by Red Bull that operationally I would no longer be involved with the business or the team moving forward.

"I will still remain employed by the company, but, operationally the baton will be handed over.

"It came as a shock to myself. I've had a chance to reflect over the last 12 hours and wanted to stand in front of all of you to break this news and to express my gratitude to each and every single member of the team that has given so much during the last 20-and-a-half years.

"When I arrived 20 years ago, there were a few less grey hairs. I walked into a team and did not know what to expect but I was immediately welcomed and we started to build what became a powerhouse in F1.

"Watching and being part of this team, has been the biggest privilege of my life."

Laurent Mekies has been appointed as CEO of Red Bull Racing, stepping up from the Racing Bulls team where Alan Permane will now take charge.

