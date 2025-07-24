Max Verstappen says Red Bull sacking Christian Horner as team principal won't impact his future

Max Verstappen says Red Bull bosses "had the right" to sack Christian Horner but insists the decision won't impact his future with the team.

Horner was dismissed from his dual roles as team principal and chief executive following the British Grand Prix earlier in July, with the sudden, mid-season nature of his exit after 20 years in charge coming as a major shock.

The decision came amid heavy speculation over four-time reigning world champion Verstappen's future with the team, with many speculating Red Bull believed getting rid of Horner might increase their chances of keeping the Dutchman.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix, the first race at which Horner's replacement Laurent Mekies will take charge, Verstappen said he accepted the decision made by the team's shareholders.

He said: "At the end of the day, management and the shareholders decided that they wanted a change, and at the end of the day, they run the team, and I'm the driver.

"So, whatever they decide, it's fully in their right to do what they want. And that's basically how it happened.

"And at the same time now, sitting here, you look back at those 20 years of Red Bull, I think we've had a lot of great, great years, great, great results.

"Naturally, there are also years where it's not going that well, and I think the last one and a half years have not gone how we would have liked. And management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction, probably. And then everyone else has to agree to that and look forward."

'You need to have a difference in opinions'

A major factor in the theories behind Verstappen's camp being involved in the sacking was Horner's troubled relationship with his star driver's father Jos, who had called for the Brit's exit during the 2024 season.

Verstappen played down the significance of the disagreements between the pair as he was asked how the change could impact his future.

"No, it doesn't, really," he replied. "I think people can have a difference in opinion here and there, and I actually expect that to happen, because if everyone always agrees, there is a problem. You need to have difference in opinions.

"That's now something that we work with in a different direction. I'm excited about it.

"I don't think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. At the end, the only thing that matters is that we work on the car and make it as fast as we can make it.

"The last one and a half years have not been where we want to be. Now we try to be more competitive, this year a little bit, but for sure also with the new regulations."

Verstappen's admission that he does have a "decision" to make over his future, despite being officially contracted to Red Bull until 2028, was then put to him by reporters.

He replied: "There is also a possibility I don't wake up tomorrow, that there is no driving at all.

"Life is unpredictable. In general, I'm very happy where I'm at. And I would hope that still… the target that we set out when we signed the new deal, that I would drive here until the end of my career."

'Horner always part of my second family'

Verstappen said that his relationship with Horner will "never change", adding that he considers the 51-year-old to be part of his "second family".

He said: "Of course I spoke to Christian. I still spoke to him even today.

"So in that sense the relationship never will change also from my side. We have experienced so many things together in the team and, of course, great emotional moments.

"For me, the team anyway feels like a second family and, of course, Christian is included in that.

"I'm just incredibly thankful of all the moments we have lived together and that there is a time that someone goes if that's Christian or me in a team, that happens. That is what happens in sport anyway, no one is there forever.

"It happened at a time where maybe a lot of people maybe didn't expect that but at the end of the day, I'm the driver and the management made the decision, and you have to continue."

