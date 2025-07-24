Christian Horner: Lewis Hamilton praises 'remarkable' former Red Bull team principal ahead of Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has praised Christian Horner’s “remarkable” tenure at Red Bull as drivers admitted their “surprise” with his sacking during media day at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Red Bull are without Horner this weekend for the first time since the team was founded in 2005 with Laurent Mekies as new team principal.

Hamilton has spent most of his F1 career with Horner as a direct rival with Red Bull challenging the British driver's team when he was at McLaren and Mercedes.

"It's been incredible to see the progress. I remember sitting with Christian, sitting in his office in GP2," said Hamilton.

"I was in Formula 3, but looking to go into GP2 for his first year. I think he was at Arden.

"I wouldn't say we hit it off from the get-go! But to see his progression and career, it's been clearly remarkable what he did with the team.

"With a huge group of amazing people, to really run an organisation that big and that well takes talent and skill and that's what he brought to the team. So, I wish him all the best."

Seven drivers on the current grid have raced for Red Bull or its junior team - Max Verstappen, Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, Isack Hadjar, Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen is "incredibly thankful" for all the moments he had with Horner, including his four world titles, and says he still speaks to Horner.

Tsunoda revealed Horner messaged him as recently as Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix.

"I appreciate how Christian supported me in previous races," he said.

"I got a message from him actually yesterday [saying] 'show what you can do' and, it was a nice message."

Tsunoda replaced Lawson at Red Bull after just two races earlier this year and the New Zealander believes Mekies will thrive with his work ethic after doing "amazing things" at Racing Bulls.

"He will do great. He is somebody who cares a lot, he's a very good human being," said Lawson.

"I've loved working with him and would love to work with him again in the future in some way, For Red Bull, it's a great opportunity to have him."

Alan Permane, who has been in F1 for over three decades as an engineer, has replaced Mekies at Racing Bulls as team principal.

Hadjar said: "Alan is someone I know really well. You don't see him often, but he was a big part of the team so far.

"I think he's the one, apart from my engineer that I've worked with the most."

Albon: Red Bull will miss Horner

Red Bull won eight drivers and six constructors' titles under Horner, who is under gardening leave until the end of this year.

The team built up a reputation of giving young drivers an opportunity in F1 but also had a cut-throat approach by demoting or not renewing contracts if they did not perform well immediately.

Gasly was demoted back to Toro Rosso after just 12 races in 2019 at Red Bull but says Horner's "quality is undoubtable".

Red Bull's achievements under Horner Eight Drivers' World Championship titles

Six Constructors' Championship titles

124 wins

107 pole positions

287 podium finishes

"You have the number of championships he had, you can only respect all the success he had and what he did with Red Bull was remarkable and impressive," said the Alpine driver.

"For sure, he was very good at what he did with the team. I'm sure we will see him somewhere because with that sort of experience and skills, I'm sure some teams will be interested with Christian."

Albon replaced Gasly halfway through his rookie campaign and also struggled against Verstappen.

Red Bull kept him for 2020 but the British-Thai driver was left without a seat after that year, before he returned to F1 in 2022 with Williams.

Albon says he "would not be in F1" without Horner and Red Bull and was "surprised" by the sacking.

Image: Alex Albon raced for one-and-a-half years at Red Bull in 2019 and 2020

"I know Christian very well and he has got me to where I am, and I'll always be grateful for his involvement in my career," said Albon.

"He has clearly run a very tight ship, had a lot of success, and on my side personally it's obviously a shame to not see him in the paddock anymore.

"That being said, Red Bull is a very strong team, but I do think they'll miss him. We'll see how it plays out.

"I don't know if he's done with the sport or if he's going to find a way back in, but I wish him all the best."

