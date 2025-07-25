Belgian GP: Oscar Piastri tops sole practice session as Lando Norris unable to match McLaren team-mate's pace
Oscar Piastri tops Belgian GP practice as Lando Norris left off the pace in third; Max Verstappen second for Red Bull in first race since Christian Horner's sacking; watch Sprint Qualifying later on Friday at 3.30pm live on Sky Sports F1
Friday 25 July 2025 14:56, UK
World championship leader Oscar Piastri topped the sole practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix as his McLaren team-mate and title rival Lando Norris was off the pace in third.
In a frantic finale to the session as the majority of the field fitted soft tyres for the first time with about 10 minutes remaining, Piastri went clearly fastest on his first run before finding another tenth with a subsequent effort of 1:42.022.
Norris, who trails Piastri by eight points at the top of the standings as the season enters its second half, was a full second behind his team-mate after making an error on his first flying lap, but halved the deficit on his next run to move up to third.
McLaren appear to have a clear advantage over their rivals going into Sprint Qualifying later on Friday, but Max Verstappen took advantage of Norris' shaky start to take second in his upgraded Red Bull, four tenths back from Piastri.
George Russell was fourth as Mercedes opted not to run the soft tyre, instead doing their qualifying simulations on the medium compound, with Kimi Antonelli sixth in the other Silver Arrow.
Ferrari's major upgrade package didn't immediately appear to have much of an impact as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and seventh, respectively.
After two weekends off following the British Grand Prix, the majority of the field brought what could be their final major upgrades of the season to Belgium - with Red Bull and Ferrari's packages appearing to be more significant than the other front-running squads.
All eyes were on the Red Bull pit wall in the first race since Christian Horner was sacked as team principal after more than 20 years at the helm.
Laurent Mekies, Horner's replacement as both team principal and chief executive, oversaw operations as Verstappen continued to impress while team-mate Yuki Tsunoda struggled down in P14.
Belgian GP Practice Timesheet
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1) Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:42.022
|2) Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.404
|3) Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.504
|4) George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.576
|5) Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.906
|6) Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.957
|7) Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.063
|8) Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.090
|9) Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1.098
|10) Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1.100
|11) Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1.195
|12) Alex Albon
|Williams
|+1.239
|13) Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+1.240
|14) Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+1.448
|15) Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.456
|16) Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1.548
|17) Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1.907
|18) Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2.470
|19) Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2.825
|20) Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+3.055
