Belgian GP: Oscar Piastri tops sole practice session as Lando Norris unable to match McLaren team-mate's pace

World championship leader Oscar Piastri topped the sole practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix as his McLaren team-mate and title rival Lando Norris was off the pace in third.

In a frantic finale to the session as the majority of the field fitted soft tyres for the first time with about 10 minutes remaining, Piastri went clearly fastest on his first run before finding another tenth with a subsequent effort of 1:42.022.

Norris, who trails Piastri by eight points at the top of the standings as the season enters its second half, was a full second behind his team-mate after making an error on his first flying lap, but halved the deficit on his next run to move up to third.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel Bortoleto was on the radio ranting at a slow-moving Lewis Hamilton during P1 of the Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren appear to have a clear advantage over their rivals going into Sprint Qualifying later on Friday, but Max Verstappen took advantage of Norris' shaky start to take second in his upgraded Red Bull, four tenths back from Piastri.

George Russell was fourth as Mercedes opted not to run the soft tyre, instead doing their qualifying simulations on the medium compound, with Kimi Antonelli sixth in the other Silver Arrow.

Ferrari's major upgrade package didn't immediately appear to have much of an impact as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and seventh, respectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle and Naomi Schiff discuss the departure of former Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner.

After two weekends off following the British Grand Prix, the majority of the field brought what could be their final major upgrades of the season to Belgium - with Red Bull and Ferrari's packages appearing to be more significant than the other front-running squads.

All eyes were on the Red Bull pit wall in the first race since Christian Horner was sacked as team principal after more than 20 years at the helm.

Laurent Mekies, Horner's replacement as both team principal and chief executive, oversaw operations as Verstappen continued to impress while team-mate Yuki Tsunoda struggled down in P14.

Belgian GP Practice Timesheet Driver Team Time 1) Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:42.022 2) Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.404 3) Lando Norris McLaren +0.504 4) George Russell Mercedes +0.576 5) Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.906 6) Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.957 7) Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.063 8) Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.090 9) Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.098 10) Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.100 11) Carlos Sainz Williams +1.195 12) Alex Albon Williams +1.239 13) Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.240 14) Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.448 15) Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.456 16) Esteban Ocon Haas +1.548 17) Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.907 18) Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +2.470 19) Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.825 20) Oliver Bearman Haas +3.055

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at some of the most dramatic moments throughout the years at the Belgian Grand Prix

Friday July 25

12.55pm: F3 Qualifying

1.50pm: F2 Qualifying

3pm: Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying (session starts at 3.30pm)

Saturday July 26

8.10am: F3 Sprint

10am: Belgian GP Sprint (lights out at 11am)

12.20pm: Ted's Sprint Notebook

12.40pm: F2 Sprint

2pm: Belgian GP Qualifying (session starts at 3pm)

5pm: Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday July 27

7.25am: F3 Feature Race

8.55am: F2 Feature Race

10.40am: Porsche Supercup Race

12.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday: Belgian GP build-up*

2pm: THE BELGIAN GRAND PRIX*

4pm: Chequered flag: Belgian GP reaction*

5pm: Ted's Notebook

*also live on Sky Sports Main Event

The 2025 Formula 1 season resumes this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix as the Sprint format returns, live on Sky Sports F1. Stream Sky Sports with NOW - no contract, cancel anytime.