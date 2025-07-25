Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying: Oscar Piastri takes dominant pole with Lando Norris third as Lewis Hamilton 18th

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri stormed to a dominant pole position for Saturday's Sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix, with chief title rival Lando Norris behind Max Verstappen in third.

After the frustration of his race-losing penalty to Norris at the British GP three weeks ago, Piastri has hit the ground running at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit and had already set the pace in Friday's sole practice session before claiming the weekend's first of two poles by a whopping 0.4s margin.

Verstappen, whose Red Bull team are at a race weekend without former team boss Christian Horner for the first time after 20 years, beat Norris to second in the effective single-lap shootout of SQ3.

Charles Leclerc was fourth in the lead Ferrari but team-mate Lewis Hamilton made one of several shock early exits.

Hamilton will start Saturday's 15-lap dash from 18th after spinning in his Ferrari on his final lap of SQ1, while 2024 Spa victors Mercedes qualified 13th and 20th with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli respectively.

With Hamilton and both Mercedes' out early, the perennial midfield runners made hay - with Haas particularly cashing in to take fifth with Esteban Ocon and seventh with Oliver Bearman.

Carlos Sainz was sixth for Williams while Alpine's Pierre Gasly, Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar and Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out an unusual-looking bottom of the top 10.

Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying: Top 10 1) Oscar Piastri, McLaren



2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull



3) Lando Norris, McLaren



4) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari



5) Esteban Ocon, Haas



6) Carlos Sainz, Williams



7) Oliver Bearman, Haas



8) Pierre Gasly, Alpine



9) Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



10) Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

What went wrong for Hamilton and the Mercedes drivers?

Piastri is the third different driver in as many Sprint weekends this season to claim pole for the short-form Saturday race. The contrast with the year's first two polesitters on Friday would not have been starker, however.

Hamilton - who qualified first for the season's first Sprint in China at the season's second round in March - admitted he was "massively frustrated" to spin out on his final lap of SQ1, condemning him to the grid's second-last row.

The seven-time champion, whose Ferrari team were debuting a new rear suspension, was already in the drop zone at the start of his final lap of the opening phase after an error on his opening attempt but appeared to be heading for safety until the SF-25 snapped away from him under braking for the final corner, the Bus Stop chicane.

"Nobody will be more surprised than Lewis," said Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle in commentary. "It looks like a technical issue.

"It's almost like the engine sort of stalled out, and every time he pulled another shift it's just locked the rear axle."

Although not blaming the car, Hamilton confirmed the car's rear brakes had locked, adding: "First time I think in my career."

Hamilton's former team, Mercedes, also had a qualifying session to forget.

Antonelli - who claimed a brilliant pole at the previous Sprint in Miami - qualified last after his SQ1 was sent into a tailspin by a spin into the gravel at Stavelot on his first flying lap.

Team-mate Russell, who was following closely behind his team-mate at the time, comfortably progressed through to SQ2 in fifth place - but then struggled for pace in the second stage, missing the cut for the top 10 as the track dramatically ramped up by two tenths of a second.

"We've had the pace all day," said Russell. "In Q1 I ran over all of that gravel when Kimi went off. For the rest of that lap, it felt terrible, the lap after it felt terrible, and then my SQ2 lap felt terrible.

"We saw some damage on the car. We need to see if that's the reason because obviously it's a big shock to be out in Q2."

