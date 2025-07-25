Christian Horner: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff denies influencing Red Bull decision to sack rival team principal

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff says he will miss Christian Horner "in a way" following his long-time rival team principal's sacking by Red Bull.

The pair shared a fierce rivalry that escalated in 2021 as Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fought Red Bull's Max Verstappen for the world championship, with the controversial battle fuelling years of conflict that continued up until Horner's final weeks in charge.

Horner, who had been in charge at Red Bull since the team entered the sport in 2005, has been replaced by Wolff as the sport's longest-serving team principal.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 at this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix whether he will miss Horner, Wolff replied: "In a way, yes. He was one of the main casts.

"He was someone that was controversial, polarising and not soft-washed.

"That was good from the entertainment factor, and from that perspective, he will be missed. His track record speaks for itself."

The Austrian then joked that Horner could cause him trouble if the Brit were to return to the sport in a role with the FIA, the sport's governing body.

"I don't think he's gone forever, he could pop up in some other function," Wolff said.

"I need to be careful, he could rock up in the FIA, then I'm really in the s***."

Wolff denies influencing Red Bull over Horner sacking

Horner's sudden dismissal came on the back of heavy speculation linking four-time reigning world champion Verstappen with a blockbuster switch from Red Bull to Mercedes.

The Dutchman's future was catapulted back into the spotlight in June when Mercedes driver George Russell said that his own contract extension was being held up by the team's pursuit of Verstappen.

Wolff then confirmed that he was in conversations with Verstappen's camp, heightening speculation that the switch could take place in 2026, or more likely for the 2027 season.

Following Horner's sacking, Wolff played down the chances of Verstappen joining for 2026, leading some to speculate that he had earlier used the situation to apply pressure to Red Bull's hierarchy.

When that theory was put to him, Wolff replied: "No. There is much more in the background that we probably don't know with Red Bull.

"Looking after drivers, in my position as team principal of Mercedes, I need to explore what Max is going to do in the next few years, not only next year."

Many believed Horner's sacking was largely motivated by a belief from Red Bull's bosses that dismissing him would increase their chances of keeping Verstappen.

Wolff said: "I think drivers will always seek the quickest car, much more than any monetary incentives.

"It's about the quickest car and analysing that. That's what Max and all the others will do."

