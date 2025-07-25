Laurent Mekies: Red Bull team principal says Christian Horner can't be replaced like Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies says Christian Horner can't be replaced in a similar fashion to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Horner was surprisingly sacked after over 20 years in charge of Red Bull as the team begin a new era without the often punchy and outspoken team boss, who led them to eight drivers and six constructors' titles.

Ferguson is regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all-time and turned Manchester United from a mid-table team to serial winners.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 if Red Bull without Horner is like Manchester United losing Ferguson, Mekies said: "Nobody can replace Sir Alex and nobody can replace Christian.

"We are all different. I think what matters the most is that the group is unbelievable.

"What we want to do is get to understand well this group as much as one can, and create together the next small or big competitive advantage that we'll need to add up if we want to be back to fighting for wins and championships."

Mekies had to consider Red Bull offer for a 'few hours'

Mekies, who was team principal at Racing Bulls, says he was asked to replace Horner a "few hours" before Red Bull announced the sacking of the 51-year-old.

The Frenchman received a call from Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff and advisor Helmut Marko when he was in Racing Bulls' UK factory.

"It came out of the blue at that moment for me. I had to think [about] it for a few hours," he said.

"It was difficult to digest but then the first thing that comes to your mind is 'wait a second, it's Red Bull, they are calling you and asking you to step into that job'.

"With everything Red Bull brings - its energy, spirit and how they go racing - you pick up the phone and go 'of course, it's an honour and privilege'."

Mekies began his F1 career at the Arrows team in the early 2000s before switching to Minardi, which was bought by Red Bull at the end of 2005 and rebranded as Toro Rosso.

He joined the FIA as safety director in 2014, playing a key role in the introduction of the halo, and deputy race director in 2017, then made the switch to Ferrari in 2018 as sporting director, and later deputy team principal, before returning to the Red Bull family at the start of 2024 as team principal at Racing Bulls.

Mekies says Horner has been "extremely supportive" with him in the last two years and has messaged him over the last two weeks.

"He has been nothing else but supportive, even in the extremely difficult context for him," he said.

"He was the first one to text, the first one to call [after the news]. Even this morning we messaged each other again.

"Is there any way, someone can do the same with Christian? No, or at least, certainly not me. But we will rely on the incredible strengths that there is in this team."

Brundle: Mekies will play a completely different role to Horner

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle:

"Laurent is a smart guy, diligent, hardworking - he'll play a completely different role to what Christian did.

"I can't imagine him doing the politics. If you think back to the some of the pit wall, shouting at the race director when they were able to do that, really fighting those political corners - that's not going to happen anymore. It's a different deal now.

"The teams are so big and we're seeing it up and down the pit lane now, this is how they're structuring themselves - much more departmentalised rather than one person overseeing it.

"It will be really interesting to see how it plays out.

Mekies provides a change for Red Bull

Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu at Spa Francorchamps:

"Laurent Mekies came into the press conference room with a beaming smile and shook the hands of journalists on the front row of the grid, before sharing a joke with Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft - keep an eye out for that on Netflix's Drive to Survive.

"He did not give too much away about targets or the topic of Max Verstappen, simply stating Red Bull just want a competitive car.

"Several times, he referenced the people of the Red Bull team and how 'incredible' they are - a theme that Racing Bulls drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson also attributed to the experienced Mekies.

"He has an engineering background, something the likes of McLaren, Williams and Haas have recently moved towards and Red Bull have also moved in that direction under Mekies."

