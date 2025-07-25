Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari driver 'massively frustrated' after spinning out of Belgian GP Sprint Qualifying

Lewis Hamilton admitted he was "massively frustrated" but refused to explain what caused a surprise spin that knocked him out at the first stage of Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying.

The seven-time world champion was in the drop zone after making an error on his first run in SQ1 but appeared on course to progress before spinning his Ferrari in the final sector during his second attempt.

He is set to start Saturday's Sprint, live on Sky Sports F1 at 11am, from 18th, with his team-mate Charles Leclerc having taken fourth as McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed pole.

Asked what had happened, Hamilton said: "I spun."

Pressed on whether his rear wheels had locked up, Hamilton nodded, before adding: "The first time, I think, in my career."

Ferrari had brought a long awaited upgrade to the rear suspension of the SF-25 to Spa, but Hamilton felt the new part had made little difference.

He said the car was no more driveable, and asked about its overall performance, replied: "Not great. There's not really a lot to say.

"Tomorrow's a new day, so we'll try to… obviously I'm massively frustrated.

"A lot of work has gone in, and to be there is not really great, so hopefully tomorrow will be better."

Hamilton's best result for Ferrari came when he won the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint early in his debut campaign with the Italian team, but he is still seeking a first Grand Prix podium in red.

The 40-year-old explained to the media on Thursday the lengths to which he is going to in his attempts to improve the team's under-performing car, insisting that he "refuses" not to win a world championship for them.

Davidson 'surprised' by Hamilton taking blame for spin

Sky Sports F1's Anthony Davidson said he was "surprised" that Hamilton appeared to be taking full responsibility for the incident, given his belief that the car was at least partially responsible.

Davidson said: "It's surprising that he's taken the blame for that. Maybe if he listens back to it again, and by the time he gets back to the data and works it through with the engineers, he might think differently.

"But at the moment, he's a bit downtrodden and beating himself up for it.

"They will clearly see that there was rear locking, and it's quite hard for a driver to cause that, unless you've been a bit careless and thrown your brake bias too far to the rear.

"There's very little a driver can do in these digital cars that they drive. They're not very analogue these days. There's only so much you can do on a flappy paddle gearbox to make the thing try to lock up.

"No matter what he says, the car spun him round to a certain degree."

Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle also suggested on commentary that he believed the driver was not totally responsible for the incident.

"His rear axle broke up under braking, highly unusual," Brundle said.

"I don't think there's anyone more surprised at that than Lewis Hamilton.

"It's almost like the engine sort of stalled out, and every time he pulled another shift it's just locked the rear axle."

