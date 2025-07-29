Christian Horner: Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says team principal's sacking was 'primarily' down to performance

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko says Christian Horner's sacking was "the result of various factors" but that a lack of performance on track was the main reason for his dismissal.

Honer was relieved of his dual roles as team principal and chief executive earlier in July after more than 20 years at the helm of one of F1's leading teams, following a turbulent end to his tenure.

After a dominant spell that saw Max Verstappen win four successive drivers' titles from 2021-2024, Red Bull have suffered a drop off in form that coincided with several key figures - including legendary designer Adrian Newey - leaving the team.

Horner also faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour made against him in February 2024 by a female colleague. Having denied the accusations throughout, he was cleared of the claims by an internal investigation carried out by a lawyer, and then by another lawyer following an appeal from the complainant.

Speaking to Sky Germany ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, Red Bull's first race without Horner, Marko said: "The decision was made by the management - that is, (Red Bull head of sporting projects) Oliver Mintzlaff.

"We informed Christian Horner of it in London. At the same time, we officially thanked him for 20 years and eight world titles.

"It was the result of various factors. But primarily, performance was not quite where it should be."

Mekies' technical expertise will provide 'advantage'

Horner was replaced by Laurent Mekies, who was promoted from running Red Bull's junior squad, Racing Bulls.

Mekies tenure begins with Red Bull seeking to close the gap on McLaren, who continued their dominance of the 2025 season with a one-two in Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix.

Marko said: "Luckily, we were able to bring in Laurent Mekies from within the Red Bull family. His role will be significantly more focused - primarily on racing.

"He's an excellent engineer, which is a good fit considering the complex technology in Formula 1.

"We've already seen that he communicates very well with the staff. We're hopeful that we can gradually return to the top."

Mekies appointment follows a trend of individuals with an engineering background being hired as team principals, with Andrea Stella at McLaren the shining example.

Marko says he believes the technical experience of Mekies can provide an "advantage" for Red Bull as he takes on a streamlined version of Horner's role.

He said: "I believe that's definitely an advantage. Other teams have gone this route before us.

"Also, the scope of the role has been clearly reduced. The company has 2,000 employees. Mekies will mainly focus on the technical side and racing.

"Marketing, the RB17 project, or Powertrains are each handled by separate departments. So, he can dedicate his full energy to racing success."

Jos Verstappen 'fine' with Horner sacking

There was speculation following Horner's sacking that the decision had been made because the team's bosses believed it would increase their chances of keeping Verstappen amid speculation linking him with a move to Mercedes.

Verstappen said in Belgium that he retained a strong relationship with Horner and had merely accepted a decision that came from above.

His ex-race father, Jos Verstappen, had called for Horner to leave the team in March 2024, shortly after the misconduct allegations had been made against the Brit.

However, speaking to Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle and Nico Rosberg on the grid in Spa on Sunday, Verstappen appeared to deny having had any involvement with the decision.

He said: "They decided to change. I'm fine with everything."

Verstappen was then reminded by Rosberg of his calls for Horner's exit, to which he replied: "That was one and a half year ago. It's different. I have nothing to say. It's fine."

Asked if he was now quiet, following the decision, he added: "I'm always quiet."

