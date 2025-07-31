Max Verstappen: Red Bull driver says he will remain with team for 2026 F1 season following speculation over Mercedes move

Max Verstappen has confirmed he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 Formula 1 season, putting an end to uncertainty over the four-time world champion's short-term future.

The Dutchman, who has won four successive drivers' titles, had been heavily linked with Mercedes following a drop-off in Red Bull's performance and amid expectations the Silver Arrows will have a strong package when new regulations are introduced for next season.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff had admitted over the last month that he was in conversations over trying to sign Verstappen, but maintained throughout that the 27-year-old was more likely to make a switch at some point after the 2026 season.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but is understood to have release clauses in his contract that could enable him to exit the team earlier.

Asked about his future ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, the last before the sport's summer break, Verstappen said: "The thing is always that people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me.

"And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone.

"Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year.

"I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change for next year. So that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year."

Despite claiming that he had always been intent on remaining with Red Bull next year, Verstappen had until Thursday refused to make a clear public commitment to the team.

His decision to do so comes after Christian Horner was sacked as team Red Bull team principal and chief executive earlier in July after more than 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes squad.

Speculation over Verstappen's future peaked following Horner's sacking when rumours swirled that both he and Wolff were holidaying on boats in Sardinia.

Regarding those rumours, Verstappen added: "If my boat is next to Toto's, then the boat is next to Toto's. You can have a personal relationship with someone even if you don't have a working relationship with someone.

"I never made an opera. I don't like opera anyway. I just like to go on holiday, have a good time. I like to come here, do my best, race Formula 1 cars and then go home again.

"But for me it's been clear, and for me, also for next year, it's very clear where I'm at."

